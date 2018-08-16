Hyundai Construction Equipment Sells 20 Wheel Loaders from Its Snow Ice Management Association (SIMA) Exhibit

NORCROSS, Ga. (August 2018) – Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas recently sold 20 Wheel Loaders as a result from its participation in the Snow Ice Management Association (SIMA) Symposium that took place in Cleveland, Ohio from June 26th-June 29th. SIMA brings the top snow and ice equipment manufacturers and suppliers together to showcase the best products, technology, and services in the industry.

Hyundai had a bold presence at the SIMA show with a HL940 wheel loader on display, equipped with snow tires, a LED Light package with Beacon Lamp and a Metal Pless plow with hydraulic wings and angle (18′ extended) provided by our loyal dealer Chappell Tractor. Chappell has three locations operating in New Hampshire and work heavily in snow removal with Hyundai machines. “Hyundai created tremendous energy at the SIMA show with a clear message of

commitment by HCE and the dealer body to the snow removal industry,” said Flip Henry, Chappell Tractor. Hyundai was also supported by other dealers, including Modern Group, Highway Equipment Company, RECO Equipment, and Martin Implement.

“Our engagement with customers at SIMA demonstrates Hyundai’s targeted focus on customers working in demanding applications like snow removal. We work closely with our dealers and customers to identify opportunities together, to further improve our product and technologies and keep our customers running with no downtime.” Corey Rogers, Marketing Manager.