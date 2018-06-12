Hold the Anchovies

I like my pizza with extra cheese, mushrooms, and pepperoni. Every now and then I go for a meat lover’s pizza. Once at a birthday party that was held at a winery, they had a wood-fired pizza oven and we baked our own mini pizzas with gourmet cheeses, meats, and vegetables. I love pizza so much; I’ll even eat it at any airport. One of the best things Neil deGrasse Tyson ever said was, “The super-moon is a 16-inch pizza compared with a 15-inch pizza. It’s a slightly bigger moon; I ain’t using the adjective ‘super-moon.’”

Pizza has helped solve a lot of problems and now it’s helping to solve the problem of infrastructure. At the very least it’s helping solve a tiny slice (pun intended) of it.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

All you have to do is go to the website and enter your town’s zip code. If the town is chosen, the customer will be notified and the city will receive funds to help repair roads. The municipalities of Bartonville, TX; Milford, DE; Athens, GA; and Burbank, CA, have already taken part in the program.

The headline from Yahoo! Finance reads, “Domino’s Pizza unveils US infrastructure project filling potholes.” On PRNewswire it’s, “Don’t Let Bad Potholes Ruin Good Pizza! Domino’s Starts Paving for Pizza.” In a press release, Russell Weiner, the president of Domino’s USA said, “Have you ever hit a pothole and instantly cringed? We know that feeling is heightened when you’re bringing home a carryout order from your local Domino’s store. We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal. Domino’s cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen.”

The sentiment from Domino’s is that cracks, bumps, potholes, and other road conditions put good pizzas at risk of being ruined after they leave the store. So the company is asking its customers to nominate their town for pothole repairs at www.pavingforpizza.com.

Here’s video of some of the work being done in Texas.

I do feel somewhat responsible for the condition of the roads where I live…having ordered so much pizza, it seems I’ve contributed to the wear and tear.