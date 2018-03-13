Roads? Where We’re Going We Don’t Need Roads

The final line from the 1985 movie Back to the Future refers to the DeLorean time machine having been converted into a flying car. In the sequel, Doc Brown, Marty, and Jennifer travel from the year 1985 to the year 2015, in which flying cars are common.

I bring this up because the Northeastern US is once again being pummeled by snowstorms. People are dealing with white out conditions and thousands have been or will be without power for days. Beyond the human aspect, roads and highways are taking another beating from Mother Nature with freezing temperatures, and from people who drop sand and salt and plow the roads.

It’s just more stress on an already fragile infrastructure system.

I mention the flying DeLorean time machine because Kitty Hawk (the flying car start-up that’s funded by Google co-founder Larry Page) has just unveiled its flying taxi, Cora.

Unfortunately this wasn’t done in the US. The company was not able to get the necessary permission. Instead, the unveiling took place in New Zealand.

Part of the statement Kitty Hawk released says, “We quickly realized that there was only one place in the world that had everything we needed—Richard Pearse’s New Zealand. New Zealand’s Central Aviation Authority has the respect of the worldwide regulatory community. A people who embrace the future. And a dynamic economy that could serve as a springboard for Cora.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeFxjRMv5U8

I’m not suggesting that we don’t or won’t need roads anymore. I’m not saying we should stop building and maintaining bridges and highways. I’m just saying that if we use flying cars more, it will decrease the wear and tear on the existing roads and extend their lifespans…which would hopefully give us more time to figure out how to fully fund the nation’s infrastructure.

The problem is that although Back to the Future said we’d have a world with flying cars in 2015, we’re just at the beginning of that world in 2018. Roads? Where we’re going we still need roads.