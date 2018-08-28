Have You Tried the Road Diet?

The ketogenic diet, or “keto” diet, is popular these days. I think there are still some people who are on the Paleo diet. And I have some big, burly friends who are on the Tom Brady diet (though I honestly don’t know what that entails).

I do want to talk about a diet, just not a diet that has to do with food.

You see the title. Have you ever heard of a “Road Diet?”

I know that most of you have nothing to do with how a road is configured once it’s built, and a lot of you have more to do with the actual building of the roads. But maybe because you did lay down the concrete and asphalt, you could make some pointed suggestions to the people whose job it is to configure the roads.

Or if you’re the contractor hired to paint the roads, consider going rogue.

Please watch the video and tell me what you think.