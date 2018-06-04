John Deere Announces Finalists of Second Annual “Small Machines. Big Impact.” Contest

Moline, Ill. (June 4, 2018) — After reviewing countless standout community enhancement project ideas from across the nation, John Deere selected the three finalists of its second annual “Small Machines. Big Impact.” contest. Each finalist will have a chance to win his/her choice of a new John Deere G-Series skid steer or compact track loader (CTL) and one Worksite Pro™ attachment.

This year’s finalists are:

Kobus Appelgrijn – Restoring Neighborhood Pride in New Port Richey, Florida

Neil Behnke – Rising Above the Ashes in Black Forest, Colorado

Anita Will – Trailblazing Outdoor Connections in Ridgefield, Washington

From June 4 through June 24, the public is invited to vote for its favorite project and help crown the winner of a new John Deere G-Series machine, allowing the recipient to make a sizeable impact in his/her community. You can view finalist videos and vote for a winner at Deere.com/Impact. New this year, the public will have the option to vote either online or via text message. Each individual can vote once per day.

“We were so impressed by this year’s finalists, who truly represent the relentless dedication and passion for helping others that we strive for at Deere,” said Graham Hinch, division manager, John Deere Commercial Worksite Products. “The ability to provide them with the tools they need to transform their communities is an honor, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

The three finalists and their projects were selected by John Deere based on the following criteria: community impact; alignment with one of the John Deere Corporate Citizenship priorities: solve world hunger, education or community development; and the value the utilization of a John Deere skid steer or CTL would add to the project.

John Deere launched its second annual “Small Machines. Big Impact.” contest on January 23, 2018, at World of Concrete. From January 28 to March 16, individuals from the U.S. landscaping, agriculture, construction and rental industries were invited to submit an entry detailing what kind of impact they would make in their community with a G-Series machine.

Following the finalist selection and public voting period, the grand prize winner of the contest will be announced on July 13 as part of the 2018 John Deere Classic. The winner will select a model from the full portfolio of John Deere small-, mid- and large-frame G-Series skid steers and CTLs. Second- and third-place winners will win a yearlong lease on a G-Series skid steer or CTL from John Deere Financial.

For additional information, including official rules and regulations, visit Deere.com/Impact.