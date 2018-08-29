John Deere Introduces Industry-Leading Articulated Dump Truck Transmission Warranty on New E-Series Models

Moline, Ill. (Aug. 29, 2018) — Reinforcing its commitment to providing best-in-class construction equipment, John Deere now offers an extended coverage of five-years/15,000-hours as part of its articulated dump truck (ADT) transmission warranty on all new E-Series models.

“This industry-leading warranty emphasizes our dedication to producing reliable and durable ADTs,” said Maryanne Graves, product marketing manager, articulated dump trucks, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “It assures customers that we truly stand behind our award-winning equipment, and gives them added peace of mind.”

The warranty delivers enhanced coverage of five years or 15,000 hours, whichever occurs first. Eligible machines include new E-Series models (260E, 310E, 370E, 410E, or 460E) built on or after Jan. 1, 2017 and purchased prior to Dec. 31, 2019.

For complete warranty information, customers should visit their local John Deere dealer or www.JohnDeere.com.