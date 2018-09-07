John Deere Updates Engine Technology and Makes Model Adjustments to 310L EP Backhoe and 210L EP Tractor Loader

Moline, Ill. (Sept. 7, 2018) — The John Deere 310L EP Backhoe and 210L EP Tractor Loader are the latest construction equipment models to undergo updates, with a focus on engine technology and other model adjustments to improve productivity and uptime, and lower daily operating costs.

“Our goal is to continue to support the ‘EP strategy’ and to offer an effective backhoe solution under the 56-kW power level, which allows for greater flexibility to meet emission regulations,” said Brian Hennings, product marketing manager, backhoes and tractor loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “This solution offers rental customers simpler technology, reduced maintenance requirements, greater reliability and a lower acquisition price.”

The 310L EP and 210L EP feature a Yanmar 3.3L Interim Tier 4 diesel engine. At 69-horsepower (51-kW), it complies with EPA FT4 emission regulations without after-treatment, minimizing machine complexity and the number of parts needed to maintain a fleet. A new variable displacement hydraulic pump delivers increased flow and enhanced power management. As the engine load increases, the pump modulates flow in order to balance the power split between hydraulics and the transmission.

Additionally, both John Deere tractor loaders, the 210L EP and 210L, received a loader performance boost. Loader lift times are 26 percent faster due to increased hydraulic pump flow and larger diameter hoses and tubes. Loader lift capacity increased 18 percent, from 5,342 lbs. (2,466 kg) to 6,340 lbs. (2,876 kg).

Fleet managers looking to get the most out of their 310L EP Backhoe or 210L EP Tractor Loader can rely on their John Deere dealers to provide Ultimate Uptime, featuring John Deere WorkSight™. With Ultimate Uptime, owners receive predelivery and follow-up inspections that include five years of JDLink™ telematics, machine health prognostics, remote diagnostics, programming capabilities and the ability to add dealer-provided uptime solutions to a customized package.

For additional information and specifications, visit your local John Deere dealer or www.JohnDeere.com.