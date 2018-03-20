How to Keep Your Company ‘Thinking Forward’ in 2018

MILWAUKEE (March 20, 2018) – Cutting-edge industry trends can pose challenges and opportunities for organizations, but only if they know how to take advantage of them.

For the second straight year, the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) is working to help member companies discover and manage those opportunities through its Thinking Forward series of events.

This year’s kick-off event is set for April 3rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) – National Robotics Engineering Center (NREC) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Participants will tour NREC, the epicenter for autonomous technology, offering world-leading expertise in autonomy, sensing, perception and machine learning. They will also experience what it’s like to travel and innovate at the speed of sound as they join five members of the CMU Hyperloop team as they share their competition journey.

“Thinking Forward events give participants an opportunity to explore a wealth of emerging trends and technologies that are poised to transform the equipment manufacturing industry,” said Paul Flemming, AEM’s senior director of membership and engagement. “Last year’s events were well received, and AEM is committed to building on the success of the program.”

“Thinking Forward marks a significant shift in focus on the part of AEM from member orientation to thought leadership,” said Flemming. “We are providing a vision for the future of the industry through these events.”

This year, the series of seven events will include tours of some of the country’s top innovation centers, including 3M’s Innovation Center in Minneapolis, and Autodesk’s Gallery and Pier 9 Workshop in San Francisco. To see a full lineup of the exciting AEM Thinking Forward locations and speakers on tap for 2018, visit https://www.aem.org/think/.

Companies that are currently not AEM members but are curious about joining can attend an event in their area and connect with a member of the membership team. Pre-registration is required for all attendees as space is limited. Interested parties can register with Paul at 414-298-4150 or via email at pflemming@aem.org.