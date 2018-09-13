KINSHOFER’s D-Series Demolition and Sorting Grapples Increase Excavator Versatility

SANBORN, New York (Sept. 13, 2018) — KINSHOFER, a leading global manufacturer of high-quality excavator and loader crane attachments, offers its D-Series grapples with a new light, compact and flexible shell, ideal for sorting and demolition. The attachments feature 360-degree endless rotation for precise positioning to give construction, demolition and recycling contractors optimal control when grabbing materials. D-series grapples are available for 4,400-pound (2-ton) to 176,000-pound (80-ton) excavators.

“The D-Series provides contractors with exceptional jobsite versatility,” said Francois Martin, KINSHOFER North America general manager. “The powerful grapples allow operators to easily grab, sort and move a variety of materials. Further, their design incorporates multiple features that reduce maintenance and extend service life.”

Conventional heavy-duty hydraulic cylinders with hydraulic damping protection power the D-Series, while KINSHOFER’s patented HPXdrive powers the D04HPX, D06HPX, D09HPX and D35HPX. The cylinderless HPXdrive system provides constant closing force compared to competitive grapples and reduces overall cost of ownership by about 50 percent compared to conventional models.

The D-Series streamlined design offers a compact footprint, ideal for working in tight areas, such as urban demolition sites. Meanwhile, the grapple’s robust Delta-box frame provides durability and reliability for demanding applications such as quarries and large-scale demolition. And regardless of conditions, the grapple’s dust-proof axle bearing points keep out dust and debris.

To prevent overloading, the D-series is equipped with pressure relief valves as well as a perforated shell design that filters fine dust and gravel while keeping larger pieces in the shells. If an operator overworks the grapple, the innovative shells flex to avoid structural damage. The grapples also feature a non-return valve to keep the load secured even if a pressure drop occurs, ensuring safe operation.

For handling small-grained bulk material, such as sand and gravel, KINSHOFER offers side plates. Customers can also equip the grapples with a compression rail adapter, which allows the attachment to handle and position delicate materials, such as curbstones, without damaging them.

The D-Series includes a fully enclosed, heavy-duty slewing ring with 360-degree endless rotation for precise positioning.

The grapples feature exchangeable cutting edges, manufactured with 500 HB steel for exceptional longevity. The cutting edge is also reversible to further extend its service life.

KINSHOFER backs the attachments with an industry-leading two-year warranty.