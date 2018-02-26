Komatsu America signs agreement to purchase East coast distributor Pine Bush Equipment

Rolling Meadows, Ill., — February 26, 2018 – Komatsu America Corp., a leading global heavy equipment manufacturer, today announced that, through its subsidiary F and M Equipment Ltd., it has entered into a purchase agreement with PBE Group, consisting of Pine Bush Equipment Co. Inc. and East PBE Inc., to purchase the assets of PBE group, subject to a period of due diligence and final approval of Komatsu Ltd. (with the exception of the Kubota line of equipment and parts). The planned closing date for the sale is April 1, 2018.

The new entity, to be named later, will assume PBE Group’s trade territory, which ranges from all of Connecticut, excluding Fairfield county, to select counties in southeastern New York state. This includes all Komatsu construction, mining and utility equipment sales and rentals, parts, service and customer support activities.

The Boniface family, who launched the Pine Bush Equipment Company in 1956, will continue with the new operating company, providing continuity and support as Komatsu continues to strengthen the company’s reputation as a trusted equipment partner in the region.

“We’ve said in the past that Komatsu America is committed to excellence in the Northeast region of the U.S. Investments in Midlantic Machinery, Edward Ehrbar, Komatsu Northeast and now Pine Bush, demonstrate the company’s determination to walk our talk,” said Rod Schrader, CEO, Komatsu America. “Our goal remains the same: provide the extra support the team in place needs to deliver unrivaled products, services and solutions that exceed customer expectations,” Schrader said.

The new unit will support Komatsu’s long-term strategic plans to grow and strengthen the distribution channel. Once the sale is complete, the new entity will be part of a much larger group of premiere distributors, which for customers, will mean more equipment and parts inventory availability, and greater service and support resources. Substantially, all employees, facilities, and customer support infrastructure from PBE Group will be retained. No other transaction terms will be disclosed.

We’ve put together this handy guide to cover “rent vs. lease vs. buy” questions. Included are three decision trees along with a recap of pros and cons of each option. How to Choose Between Rent vs. Buy. Download it now!

Komatsu America Corp. is a U.S. subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd., the world’s second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, consisting of construction, mining and compact construction equipment. Komatsu America also serves the forklift and forestry markets. Through its distributor network, Komatsu offers a state-of-the-art parts and service program to support its equipment. Komatsu has proudly provided high-quality reliable products for nearly a century. Visit the website at www.komatsuamerica.com for more information.

Komatsu® is an authorized trademark of Komatsu Ltd. Komatsu America Corp. is an authorized licensee of Komatsu Ltd. All other trademarks and service marks used herein are the property of Komatsu Ltd., Komatsu America Corp., or their respective owners or licensees.