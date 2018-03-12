Komatsu-Owned Dealers Phasing Out Sales of Wirtgen Products

Rolling Meadows, Ill., — March 12, 2018 – Komatsu America Corp. today announced an agreement with Wirtgen America to phase out the sale of Wirtgen products by Komatsu-owned dealers in the USA. Komatsu America and Wirtgen America decided this phase out is in the best interest of both companies.

The three Komatsu-owned dealers, Komatsu Northeast, Komatsu Southwest and Edward Ehrbar, are no longer authorized dealers of Wirtgen machinery after September 30, 2018, and no longer authorized dealers of Wirtgen OEM parts, or a Wirtgen-authorized service center after March 31, 2019.

Komatsu America and Wirtgen are committed to ensuring that the transition is smooth and not disruptive to our mutual customers’ businesses.

