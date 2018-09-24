LIUGONG TO EXHIBIT AT WORLD OF CONCRETE 2019

KATY, Texas – September 17, 2018 – LiuGong North America, a wholly owned subsidiary of LiuGong Machinery based in Liuzhou, China, and a global leader in the manufacturing of heavy construction equipment, has announced their participation in the 2019 World of Concrete convention and trade show to be held January 22-25, 2019 in Las Vegas.

The World of Concrete has been the preeminent convention and exhibition in the concrete and masonry industries since 1975. World of Concrete has more than 1,500 exhibiting companies and 58,000 registered industry professionals in more than 745,000 square feet of exhibit space.

LiuGong will be exhibiting two of their machines specially designed and constructed for the North American market. The 856H wheel loader and 925E excavator both have Tier 4 Final Cummins engines and a host of other features to improve safety, productivity and ease of maintenance.

For more information about LiuGong wheel loaders and excavators, please visit www.liugongna.com or contact your nearest LiuGong dealer. For more information about World of Concrete, click on www.worldofconcrete.com.