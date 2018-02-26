LiuGong to feature 856H at 2018 World of Asphalt

World of Asphalt 2018 attendees will get a closeup look at the new mid-sized LiuGong 856H wheel loader designed specifically for the North American market. The LiuGong 856H offers owners industry-leading productivity, fuel efficiency, operator comfort and safety.

Powered by a 225 hp, EPA Tier 4 Final Cummins engine for maximum power with low fuel consumption, the LiuGong 856H ensures high productivity through advanced technologies including a powershift transmission and advanced load-sensing hydraulic system. A new bucket design carries more with less spillage traveling over rough ground.

Well positioned lift arms, a standard rear-view camera and a 360-degree, panoramic view from the pressurized, FOPS/ROPS-certified, sound-reduction cab give operators a clear view of the jobsite with superior line-of-sight to the bucket edge at ground level.

The LiuGong GPS system provides ready access to operating data for accurate fleet management. An electrically actuated, wide fiberglass hood and rear swing-out fenders allow easy service access.

LiuGong is the global leader in wheel loader production, with a dedicated North American dealer network for coast-to-coast aftermarket support. For more information about the 856H wheel loader, please visit www.liugongna.com or contact a LiuGong dealer.