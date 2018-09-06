Rayco Introduces New Stump Cutter Models, Trailer

Rayco Manufacturing is pleased to announce the debut of two stump cutter models — the RG55 and RG80 — as well as the new TRG stump cutter trailer. These are the first new product introductions for Rayco since the company was acquired by Morbark, LLC, in November 2017.

RG55 Stump Cutter

An update to the popular RG45 stump cutter, the RG55 features a 53.4-HP (40 kW) Kubota Gasoline engine, for an increase of 9 HP with a power curve on par or higher than diesel models. The RG55 also provides increased travel speeds and complies with California Air Resources Board (CARB) and EPA regulations in all 50 states.

“The RG55 Stump Cutter puts together all the same great features customers loved about the RG45 in a compact, lightweight stump cutter,” Casey Gross, Morbark Director of Tree Care Products, said.

Operators appreciate the large cutting dimensions as well as visibility and protection of the swing-out control station. For travel through gates, the control station swings in line. Wide floatation tires and 4-wheel drive allow the RG55 to maintain traction in challenging conditions. A wide hydraulic backfill blade saves time during clean up.



RG80 Stump Cutter

This completely new model boasts a powerful 85-HP (63 kW) Ford engine and a hydrostatic cutter wheel drive to let the operator vary cutter wheel rpm independent of engine speed. Built to replace the RG70, the RG80 has a high power to weight ratio, low ground pressure and a low center of gravity for increased stability. True 4-wheel drive means no independent wheel slip. The propel system features Hi and Low travel speeds plus an integrated “creep mode” for precise handling while cutting. Another key feature is the rugged Magnetek™ wireless remote control that is sealed against dust, water, and other elements and made to withstand shock.

“The RG80 packs a lot of power and pairs it with precision controls for the operator,” Gross said.

TRG Trailer

Both models are available with the custom Rayco TRG trailer. The TRG replaces the TRSJRW/TRSJRWB and TR100 trailers. The new model holds all Rayco stump cutters up to the RG80 and features a heavier axle and wider platform, as well as a TorFlex suspension and electric brakes. The stump cutter is held to the trailer with simple and secure pins, eliminating chains and straps.

“All of these new products highlight Morbark’s and Rayco’s commitment to our customers,” Gross said. “We’re continuously innovating and focused on providing the best performance and production for our customers.”