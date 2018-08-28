Terramac® Expands Territory with Kirby-Smith Machinery in Texas

Elburn, IL – Terramac, a leading manufacturer of innovative rubber track crawler carriers, grows its representation in North America with Kirby-Smith’s Texas operations.

Since becoming an authorized Terramac dealer in 2016, Kirby-Smith has expanded beyond its original Terramac territory of Oklahoma into eastern Kansas and western Missouri. This second phase of expansion includes adding six existing Kirby-Smith branches in northern Texas to represent the Terramac product line.

“Kirby-Smith has done a phenomenal job delivering on the demand for crawler carriers by establishing a large Terramac rental fleet,” says Matt Slater, Director of Sales at Terramac. “We’re excited to grow our partnership with Kirby-Smith and look forward to much success in the Texas market.”

Kirby-Smith specializes in offering Terramac crawler carriers to serve the pipeline industry and has also expanded into the general construction industry. Kirby-Smith plans to continue identifying and expanding into other markets and is eager to increase the reach of their Terramac fleet with the new Texas territory.

“There is a lot of opportunity for the Terramac product line in Texas,” says Del Keffer, Vice President of Sales at Kirby-Smith. “Terramac crawler carriers are well known for extreme versatility and are a reliable solution for contractors needing to transport material or personnel to remote areas. The additional territory coverage furthers our dedication to meet all customer needs by providing equipment solutions that solve jobsite challenges and boost productivity.”

Kirby-Smith is well versed with the Terramac product line and has extensive knowledge of crawler carrier usage and the many customization options for various applications. Along with the standard Terramac RT6, RT9, RT14, and RT14R units, Kirby-Smith also offers industry-specific attachment rentals such as tac welders, hydroseeding units and personnel carriers.

Kirby-Smith Machinery, Inc. is a leading distributor of heavy construction equipment, industrial equipment and cranes. Kirby-Smith serves the construction, paving, industrial, aggregate, pipeline/oilfield service, and various other industries with 10 full-service locations. For more information on Kirby-Smith or to view branch locations please visit Kirby-Smith.com.

Terramac® LLC, based in Elburn, IL, was established to produce the world’s leading crawler carriers. Units are sold through a full dealer network which offers customers easy-to-locate parts and service throughout the world. The units can be customized with support equipment to serve many industries such as pipeline, utility, mining, environmental, general construction and more. To learn more, please visit Terramac.com or call 630-365-4800.