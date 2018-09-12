Thunder Creek Expands Multi-Tank Diesel Hauling Platform to Medium-Duty Truck Bodies with “Multi-Tank Upfit”

Pella, IA – Thunder Creek Equipment has expanded its multi-tank platform of diesel fuel hauling solutions to include a new medium-duty truck body — the Multi-Tank Upfit — that can haul bulk diesel on the road without requiring a CDL or HAZMAT endorsement (Title 49 (CFR49) – local regulations may apply). Each truck is outfitted with eight independent 115-gallon tanks (920-gallon total capacity) that are only connected when a common manifold is opened at the pumping station.

“This is the natural evolution of the multi-tank concept, allowing contractors, heavy equipment owners and fueling services to haul diesel in the platform that makes sense for their business,” says Luke Van Wyk, VP of Sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. “This will allow fuel to be delivered in the field by trusted employees without requiring a CDL or HAZMAT endorsement.”

The new Multi-Tank Upfit is currently compatible with the Ford F550 chassis (Class 5 – either with or without PTO) — Thunder Creek plans on engineering the body for additional Class 5 and Class 6 trucks. The rear utility box of the new design contains the diesel pump and the manifold system. Options include a variety of meters for measuring, security and tracking, numerous reel options and lengths, a powerful 4-micron filter to ensure greater fuel quality, and color schemes that match what is available with the Thunder Creek line of fuel and service trailers.

For more on the all-new Multi-Tank Upfit, and the entire line of Thunder Creek bulk diesel and DEF handling solutions, call 866-535-7667.