Topcon announces new data controller with advanced speed and power functionality

LIVERMORE, Calif., U.S./ CAPELLE A/D IJSSEL, the Netherlands – June 6, 2018 – Topcon Positioning Group introduces the new T-18 handheld controller designed to drive geopositioning, construction, mapping and vertical construction applications.

The controller includes a 3.7-inch sunlight-readable display with a 1GHz processor, 1GB of internal storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

“For MAGNET® Field data collection, the T-18 controller offers a durable ergonomic solution with faster processing, a larger screen, better connectivity and longer battery life than previously available comparable systems,” said Ray Kerwin, director of global surveying products.

The T-18 features a 3.5G cellular modem for connectivity with Topcon MAGNET solutions for sending and receiving data to the cloud company account.

“The cellular option makes it easy to communicate with field crews when projects need to be changed or if important data is required back in the office. Additionally, the modem can be used for RTK (real-time kinematic) correction services,” said Kerwin.

Additional key features include standard Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as an IP65 rating for dust and water protection in demanding job site conditions.

For more information, visit topconpositioning.com.