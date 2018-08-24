Trimble Enhances FieldMaster Logs with Tap & Go Technology to Improve Driver Experience with ELDs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug 23, 2018 — Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced today that it has enhanced its Trimble® FieldMaster Logs solution with Tap & Go technology. The new update addresses a major concern fleet and field service organizations face around driver login with existing Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs). ELDs are mandated for compliance with the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) hours of service (HOS) regulations and driver vehicle inspection requirements.

The driver login procedure for many ELDs on the market today is time consuming and error prone. With Tap & Go technology, drivers will be able to log in to their in-cab tablet with just a tap of a keychain, sticker or ID card, making it easy and quick to start their ELD workflow.

“When the ELD mandate came into effect, the priority was on ensuring compliance, but now the emphasis for ELD systems is on simplifying the process, improving driver workflows and making the driver adoption process as easy as possible,” said John Cameron, general manager of Trimble Field Service Management (FSM). “Our Tap and Go technology ensures drivers no longer need to spend valuable time manually typing in lengthy usernames and passwords which can cause frustration. With a simple tap, they are into the system and can focus on getting their work done.”

The Tap & Go technology is based on Near Field Communication (NFC) and comes in the form of a low-cost compatible card or sticker that can be readily purchased from a wide variety of approved sources. There are a wide range of options for drivers, including existing NFC employee ID cards, keychains, badge cards or dime-sized stickers, which can be attached to a wallet or driver’s license. There is no system set-up required to enable Tap & Go. Drivers can initialize Tap & Go themselves and start using it immediately.

Trimble® FieldMaster Logs solution with Tap & Go technology will be available August 23.

To find out more, sign up for a 30-minute live webinar on September 5 to see the new Tap & Go functionality for ELD login in action. The webinar will showcase the latest improvements to Trimble FieldMaster Logs and demonstrate how the new login process enables instant login https://hubs.ly/H0dlC9f0

Alternatively, watch our 30 second video to see how quick and easy it is to log in to Trimble FieldMaster Logs, without the need to remember tricky usernames and passwords. https://hubs.ly/H0dvTk70