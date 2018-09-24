Vac-Tron Equipment Honored

Vac-Tron Equipment is honored to announce we are a 2018 Awardee of the Florida Companies to Watch Award. Vac-Tron was one of the companies selected from more than 500 nominees for Florida Companies to WatchSM, a statewide program managed by economic development group GrowFL, in association with the Edward Lowe Foundation.

Vac-Tron’s management team, competitive market position, and strong community involvement were among several factors that put them in contention for the award.

“These stand-out companies are all led by entrepreneurs, and have demonstrated their capacity and intent to grow,” said Dr. Tom O’Neal, GrowFL executive director. “They also all have critical intellectual property or a niche position that gives them a competitive edge in their markets,” he said.

“It is an honor to be a winner of the 2018 Florida Companies to Watch Award. It is a testament to the team we have at Vac-Tron Equipment and the continual commitment to excellence we share as a company,” said Tim Fischer, President of Vac-Tron Equipment.

Vac-Tron Equipment is the industry’s innovative leader and one of the world’s largest producers of industrial vacuum equipment and vacuum excavation equipment. Vac-Tron, which has more than 30 industrial vacuum products, has 115 dealer locations in North America.

For more information on Vac-Tron, please visit www.vactron.com or call 1-352-728-2222