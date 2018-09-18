From Volvo CE – CONSTRUCTION TELEMATICS: THE POWER OF THE NETWORK

Modern construction equipment needs telecoms networks. While there is significant machine-to-server activity there is far less vehicle-to-vehicle communication than many people think. In this article Michele Mackenzie, Principal Analyst for M2M (machine to machine) & IoT (internet of things) services at Analysys Mason explains to what extent new networks will help the advance of IoT technology.

When new technologies are invented there is a tendency to overestimate the impact they will make in the short term – but then to underestimate their influence once they have become established. Machine connectivity is the latest technology to excite the industry, but what are the main factors that are driving its adoption? We asked leading IoT analyst Michele Mackenzie to help us connect the dots.

(VOLVO CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT): WHAT ARE THE MAIN DRIVERS OF M2M CONNECTIVITY?

(Michele Mackenzie): In the construction equipment sector it is the ability to remotely monitor vehicle diagnostics, helping to reduce failures and downtime, increase productivity and improve customer satisfaction. It is also enabling fleet management services – location, productivity, vehicle performance and operator behavior. Remote fleet management is now quite well established, with a clearly understood return on investment.

IS CONSTRUCTION FALLING BEHIND OTHER M2M SECTORS?

Not necessarily. For some time, companies like Volvo CE have been using sensor networks that monitor various aspects of machine performance. This IoT technology is reducing downtime, as predictive maintenance and remote fault correction becomes commonplace. It is also leading to a positive impact on environmental factors such as pollution, as well as profitability. Machine connectivity is allowing construction equipment manufacturers to change their business models. In the past they sold or rented a piece of equipment, and that was largely that. Connectivity allows manufacturers to engage with customers on an ongoing basis, providing them with a service as well as a product.

HOW MANY CONNECTED VEHICLES ARE THERE WORLDWIDE?

We estimate that there are around 224 million vehicles worldwide (including passenger cars and commercial vehicles) with some form of connectivity. This will range from simple tracking solutions to more sophisticated fleet management applications.

HOW FAST IS IT EXPECTED TO GROW?

By 2026 we forecast that there will be 929 million connected vehicles, representing an average annual growth rate during that period of 17%.

THAT SOUNDS LIKE A LOT OF DATA BEING TRANSFERRED – WHAT IF THE CELLULAR NETWORK COVERAGE IS WEAK?

Some countries have better coverage than others in terms of cellular networks, with 2G and 4G available. But even in remote areas, with unreliable cellular coverage, machines can be fitted with dual mode cellular/satellite devices to enable connectivity.

WHAT IS V2X COMMUNICATION?

In the automotive sector, V2X will mean vehicles being able to communicate with each other on the road or site, so they know where each other are, as well as communicate with infrastructure by the roadside – with traffic lights, for example.

WHAT IS THE 5G CELLULAR NETWORK?

Fifth-generation wireless, or 5G, is the latest cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. By making better use of the radio spectrum it will enable far more devices to access the mobile internet at the same time, as well as deliver much faster data download and upload speeds, wider coverage, and more stable connections.

IS 5G JUST MORE BANDWIDTH?

5G will see the introduction of several new technologies, but standards haven’t been agreed yet for all 5G protocols. Higher-frequency bands – 3.5GHz (gigahertz) to 26GHz and beyond – have a lot of capacity but their shorter wavelengths mean their range is lower and they are more easily blocked by physical objects.

HOW FAST WILL IT BE?

5G could achieve browsing and download speeds about 10 to 20 times faster than 4G networks.

WHEN IS IT COMING?

Most countries are unlikely to launch 5G services before 2020, while South Korea is aiming to launch next year. China is also racing to launch services in 2019.

DO WE NEED 5G FOR V2X COMMUNICATION?

It’s not clear if many of the IoT applications that are coming in the short term need the higher bandwidth offered by 5G. Cellular V2X (C-V2X) is being standardized by 3GPP, the standards body of the global cellular industry for both 4G and in the future 5G. C-V2X should progress seamlessly into 5G while offering backward compatibility with 4G. It will also be supported by 5G, but it’s not clear what extra capabilities 5G will provide over 4G.