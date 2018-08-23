Volvo Mid-Size Loader Updates Deliver up to 25% Greater Fuel Efficiency

The L60H, L70H and L90H 2.0 wheel loaders offer improved fuel efficiency, higher tipping loads and maintenance-friendly features.

Volvo Construction Equipment has expanded its H-Series 2.0 updates to its L60H and L70H wheel loaders, giving its mid-size lineup improved fuel efficiency and enhanced productivity features, including higher tipping loads and a new loader arm design.

“With the L60H and L70H joining the previously announced L90H 2.0, we have completed the H-Series 2.0 update for our mid-size wheel loaders,” said Chris Connolly, product manager, wheel loaders, Volvo Construction Equipment. “Now, operators can enjoy the latest innovations on all three machines, helping them to work more efficiently and productively.”

Greater fuel efficiency

The L60H, L70H and L90H 2.0 wheel loaders boast up to 25 percent greater fuel efficiency than their predecessor models. Among the fuel-saving features are:

Lock-up torque converter (L70H-L90H option): Lowers rpm and increases speed, resulting in faster cycles times and up to 25% improved fuel efficiency.

Lowers rpm and increases speed, resulting in faster cycles times and up to 25% improved fuel efficiency. Smart Control function: Ensures the correct torque in all situations, improving engine and hydraulic harmony, and helping to shorten cycle times and conserve fuel.

Ensures the correct torque in all situations, improving engine and hydraulic harmony, and helping to shorten cycle times and conserve fuel. Smooth Control function: Helps operators maintain a steady throttle position on uneven ground, resulting in a more even engine speed and smoother ride while saving fuel.

Helps operators maintain a steady throttle position on uneven ground, resulting in a more even engine speed and smoother ride while saving fuel. Rim Pull Control function: Reduces wheel spin and slippage, thereby saving fuel, reducing tire wear and improving productivity while lowering total cost of ownership.

Key features

Other features on the H-Series 2.0 wheel loaders include:

Tipping load: Increased by 1.7% for the L60H, 1.6% for the L70H and 3.4% for the L90H

Increased by 1.7% for the L60H, 1.6% for the L70H and 3.4% for the L90H New loader arm design: Optimized design resulting in increased payload

Optimized design resulting in increased payload Slide-able cooler: Provides easier access to remove dirt and debris

Provides easier access to remove dirt and debris Larger hydraulic oil cooler: 50% larger cooling area improves the cooling capacity and lowers the hydraulic oil temperature

50% larger cooling area improves the cooling capacity and lowers the hydraulic oil temperature Dump height: 3 inches higher for the L90H

3 inches higher for the L90H Electro-servo hydraulic controls: Features adjustable sensitivity and allows operators to shift quickly between linear and single-lever controls (available on L70H and L90H)

Features adjustable sensitivity and allows operators to shift quickly between linear and single-lever controls (available on L70H and L90H) Improved serviceability: Redesigned engine and transmission oil fill points for cleaner, faster adding of fluids

Redesigned engine and transmission oil fill points for cleaner, faster adding of fluids External axle cooler option available starting December 2018 (L70H, L90H): Minimizes the risk of overheating and prolongs axle oil change interval

Minimizes the risk of overheating and prolongs axle oil change interval Delayed engine shutdown option: Reduces engine wear by avoiding hot turbo shutdowns

Volvo support

The H-Series 2.0 wheel loaders are backed by the Volvo Lifetime Frame and Structure Warranty, which covers the frame, articulation joint and loader arm for the life of the machine under the initial owner.

They also support ActiveCare Direct™, the Volvo telematics service that provides 24/7/365 machine monitoring and fleet utilization reporting directly from Volvo.

See What’s New – Chris Connolly, Volvo product manager for wheel loaders, points out the big changes with the L90H 2.0.

Watch a video on the L60H, L70H and L90H 2.0 wheel loaders.