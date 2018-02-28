CULTEC Names New President

BROOKFIELD, CT/Feb. 21, 2018 – Fred Dotson has been promoted to President at CULTEC, Inc., the pioneering leader in the manufacturing of plastic stormwater chambers for commercial and residential projects.

Dotson succeeds Robert DiTullio, Jr., who will become the business’ Chief Business Development Officer. Robert DiTullio, Sr., who founded the company in 1986, is the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

“I’m proud to be a non-family member that could step up and assume this role,’’ said Dotson, who joined the company in 1997. “I hope my experiences I’ve had in every other aspect of the business will help me guide the team that we have to be as successful as we can all be working together.”

Dotson, a resident of Morris, Conn., and a native of Newtown, Conn., joined CULTEC’s sales team at the outset of his professional career. Over time, he has helped increase CULTEC’s market share and rose to the rank of Vice President. In his new role, he will oversee the business’ daily operations.

“My immediate goal is to get everybody working together like a finely-tuned machine,’’ Dotson said. “That includes all the departments, including technical support, sales, testing, production and design. It’s essential to work together as a team.”

“Fred is an excellent communicator and listens to others,’’ Robert DiTullio, Sr., said. “It was a natural choice. He gets along very well with other people.”

Dotson is a graduate of Western Connecticut State University and Newtown High School.

Robert DiTullio, Jr., will now focus his energy on expanding CULTEC’s reach, particularly in markets in the Southeast region of the United States. He moved to North Carolina last year to prepare for his new role. “This will allow me to use time to develop strategic business relationships that will benefit CULTEC,’’ DiTullio, Jr. said. “My new role requires more frequent travel and this position allows me to do so without also sacrificing the daily functionality of the main office.”

The moves come as CULTEC continues to increase market share in national and international markets. In January, CULTEC and Armtec LP announced they reached an agreement for Armtec to be the exclusive distributor for CULTEC’s stormwater management products.

“In the past five years, CULTEC has dramatically expanded its reach and product lines,’’ Robert DiTullio, Sr. said. “With these changes, we feel we are poised to further develop our business and maintain our position as the industry leader in the manufacturing of plastic stormwater chambers.”

CULTEC was honored in February as one of the top family-owned businesses in Fairfield County by Westfair Communications, publishers of the Fairfield County Business Journal. Robert DiTullio’s wife, Christina, serves as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. Gina Carolan, his daughter, is CULTEC’s Chief Operating Officer and Director of Marketing and another daughter, Lisa Lynch, is the Customer Service Supervisor.

About CULTEC

CULTEC prides itself on being an R&D-based manufacturer and places a strong emphasis on product development. In 1986, CULTEC introduced its Contactor and Recharger septic and stormwater chambers to the industry and helped to begin a revolution towards the usage of plastic construction products. As the creator of the plastic chamber, CULTEC has been awarded the title of “The Founder of Plastic Chamber Technology”. CULTEC’s worldwide presence includes chamber installations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, South America, and the Caribbean. Its products are manufactured at ISO 9001:2008 facilities for strict quality control. Select profiles meet the performance requirements of IAPMO, ASTM and AASHTO (Section 12) LRFD standards, as well as achieve third-party certification to the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) B184 standard for Polymeric Subsurface Stormwater Management Structures. In addition, CULTEC chambers are constructed of impact-modified and long-term creep resistant polymers, ensuring that the chambers achieve a minimum 50-year service life. CULTEC’s corporate headquarters is in Brookfield, Connecticut. Learn more at www.cultec.com.