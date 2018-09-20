Energy Canada Gets a Better Home Standby Generator “Nerve Center” « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 20, 2018









More often than not, home standby generators receive all the praise for providing emergency backup power. But what about that unsung hero of the backup power system, the automatic transfer switch? An automatic transfer switch is absolutely vital to a home standby generator system, functioning as its "nerve center". By transferring the source of power during an outage from the utility to the generator—and back again when power has been restored—the transfer switch directs the entire system to protect your home, automatically, without any interaction from the homeowner. And soon Canadian homeowners will be able to avail themselves of an updated Generac automatic transfer switch sized to work with whole-house home standby generator solutions. Generac announced the availability of a cUL-approved, service-rated switch in Canada. Available in 100- and 200-Amp versions—both of which can be mounted indoors or outdoors for installation flexibility—the transfer switch offers a number of premium features at an affordable price.

“Previous transfer switch models did not have nearly the same capabilities as this updated model,” said Austin Heller, product management specialist, Generac. “For instance, this unit is equipped with load shedding, a feature that will really benefit homeowners by allowing them to get whole-house backup with a smaller generator.”

Heller said that the switch’s load shedding functionality, which is typically an optional accessory, has now been integrated into the switch and monitors the home’s consumption of generator power. If there comes a time in which electrical demand exceeds the generator’s capacity, the load shedding system will automatically disconnect the most power-hungry loads – in this case air conditioning – until the generator has enough capacity to bring them back online.

This built-in functionality allows the transfer switch to manage up to four individual HVAC loads without any extra hardware.

Other features of the cUL-approved transfer switches emphasize safety without compromising efficiency. The unit’s horizontal “dead-front”, which separates the transfer mechanisms from the incoming live utility load, provides multiple entry points for a technician. This means faster installation – and reduced cost – as well as easier maintenance.

“Because safety has always been a priority at Generac, this transfer switch is also equipped with a lockable breaker and top panel,” Heller said. “This allows the switch to be physically locked out during maintenance, protecting service technicians against electrical shock and injury.”

The cUL-rated automatic transfer switches from Generac are available from a variety of home improvement stores, retailers, and independent authorized Generac dealers.

To learn more about the Generac CUL rated automatic transfer switches, please visit: www.generac.com.

