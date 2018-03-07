Energy Centerpiece of K.I.E.L. Coastal Power Plant Complete « Previous Next » Forester Media • March 7, 2018









Final Delivery of the 20th GE Jenbacher Flextra Gas Engines is Another Milestone in the Reliable, Sustainable and Efficient Power and Heat Generation for Kiel

Complementary Solution to Renewable Energies and a Key Contribution to Securing the Power Supply and Grid Stability in Northern Germany

Planned and Implemented by General Contractor Kraftanlagen München Gmbh and GE Delivery of the 20th and final gas engine completes the centerpiece of one of the most modern and flexible gas engine-based combined heat and power (CHP) plants in Europe—the K.I.E.L. coastal power plant. Today, representatives of Stadtwerke Kiel, Kraftanlagen München GmbH (KAM) and GE (NYSE: GE) unveiled one of the 20 Jenbacher* J920 FleXtra gas engines—marking another step towards securing the district heating supply in Kiel after the coal-fired power plant is decommissioned on March 31, 2019. The coastal power plant makes an important contribution to the energy transition and environmental protection in the region, and with its power generation concept based on gas engines, heat storage and an electrode boiler, this gas-fired cogeneration plant sets new standards in terms of flexibility, efficiency and ecological sustainability.

After commissioning, the new large-scale gas engine-based CHP plant will supply over 73,000 households and facilities in Kiel with environmentally friendly district heating. Additionally, the electric power generated will be fed into Kiel’s 110-kilovolt power grid, which supplies electricity both to households in the state capital and some of the surrounding municipalities. Excess energy is passed on to the upstream power grid.

“Our K.I.E.L. coastal power plant is unique in Europe,” explains Frank Meier, managing director of Stadtwerke Kiel. “Installing the 20 Jenbacher FleXtra gas engines in the engine cells is another milestone for Kiel’s reliable, sustainable and efficient heating supply.”

Dr. Jörg Teupen, director of technology and human resources, adds: “The modular generation concept allows the coastal power plant to react to all requirements of the energy market with great flexibility. Every one of the 20 gas engines ramps up to full load in less than five minutes. That allows us to react to changing grid situations at any time.”

The new gas-fired cogeneration facility replaces the electricity and heat previously generated by the coal-fired power plant on the Kieler Förde, which has been in operation since 1970. Thanks to its high overall efficiency of about 91 percent and the environmental benefits of natural gas as an energy source, the new facility will emit over 70 percent less carbon dioxide than the previous power plant.

The percentage of renewable energy sources in power production is growing both in terms of the power installed and the amount of power generated. Flexible, environmentally sustainable and future-proof methods of power generation—such as gas engine power plants—will be expanded in the future as an essential addition.

“In the coastal city of Kiel, fluctuations in renewable energy production range from storm to calm,” explains Carlos Lange, president of GE’s Distributed Power business. “These significant fluctuations require supplementary energy solutions that can start quickly and reliably when required—such as the new K.I.E.L. coastal power plant.”

A 60-meter high heat storage unit (30,000 m3 storage volume) and a powerful 35-megawatt electrode boiler (power-to-heat technology) further increase the flexibility of the CHP plant.

The gas engine-powered plant is being engineered and implemented by KAM and GE. KAM is the general contractor responsible for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning the turnkey power plant, including the auxiliary buildings and integrating the heat storage and electrode boiler.

“We are celebrating the delivery of all of the gas engines with this final 20th engine, which marks an important milestone in this flagship project for energy and heat transition. We are proud to be building one of Europe’s largest, most modern and most flexible gas engine-based cogeneration facilities with Stadtwerke Kiel and GE,” explains Reinhold Frank, chairman of the general management of Kraftanlagen München GmbH.

The K.I.E.L. coastal power plant is a good example for excellent operational flexibility, and it makes a key contribution to ensuring sufficient performance in the German power grid. The schedule of the consortium, made up of KAM and GE, expects that Kiel’s intelligent energy solution (K.I.E.L) will begin providing power to the grid during the first quarter of 2019.

* Jenbacher is a trademark of the General Electric Company

About Stadtwerke Kiel

Stadtwerke Kiel supplies the region with electricity, gas, water and heat. The energy supplier delivers its products to where private households and businesses need them, and offers its customers security and reliability every day. The company is increasingly focusing on sustainable energy generation and expanding and upgrading its district heating network to supply the region securely and cost-effectively with energy and heat. By building the K.I.E.L. coastal power plant, Stadtwerke Kiel is ensuring the supply and expansion of district heating energy efficiently in the long term. www.stadtwerke-kiel.de

About the Kraftanlagen Group

The Kraftanlagen Group stands for efficient power plant engineering. As a versatile partner for industry and the energy sector, we are utilising state-of-the-art processes and technologies all across Europe. We provide the industry, public utility companies and energy providers with everything from a single source: power plant engineering from concept definition, project planning and scheduling, construction, commissioning, through servicing and maintenance, right up to dismantling and disposal.

With its affiliates and joint ventures at numerous locations, the Kraftanlagen Group with more than 2,200 employees offers an extensive service network. Working closely with its customers, the Group manages both large-scale projects as general contractor as well as individual projects in the following product ranges: energy and power plant technology, decentralized power generation, underground piping systems, nuclear technology, industrial plants, utility services, engineering, fabrication, welding and testing technology. More information is available at our website: www.kraftanlagen.com

About GE Power

GE Power is a leading company worldwide in the energy sector, offering technologies and services and thus covering the entire value chain from power generation to consumption. As a global digital industrial company, we pool resources and capacities to transform the energy industry fundamentally. Together with our customers in over 150 countries, we meet more than one third of the global electricity demand, power cities, build infrastructures and network the world with digital solutions. You can find more information at our website www.gepower.com.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s digital industrial company and changes the industry with connected, responsive and predictive software-controlled machines and solutions. GE is organized around a global knowledge sharing system, “GE Store”, which allows all business units to access the same technologies, markets, structures and intellectual property and share them with one another. Every invention promotes other innovations and applications across multiple business units. With people, services, technology and scale, GE offers customers better results, as we speak the language of the industry.

