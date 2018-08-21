Energy Cutting-Edge Developments in Pump and Turbine Technology « Previous Next » Forester Media • August 21, 2018









Sulzer shares its latest solutions at Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia 2018 Sulzer, a worldwide leading provider of turnkey pumping solutions and maintenance services for rotating equipment, is inviting visitors to this year's event to view and discuss the innovations that are shaping the sector. By attending the technical sessions and visiting stand 1719 at Turbomachinery & Pump Symposia (TPS) 2018, delegates will be able to learn more about Sulzer's comprehensive offering for pumps and rotating equipment, including the latest innovation in additive manufacturing and digital technologies to improve pump performance. As a leading pump manufacturer, Sulzer will be exhibiting its uses of additive manufacturing for different applications, including rapid product development and repairs. Also, it will showcase a range of vertical multistage pumps from the SJD series, designed for the energy industry. The SJD pumps feature a reduced pump length, making the equipment ideal for applications where system constraints, or the presence of liquids operating near their vapor pressure, limit the Net Positive Suction Head.

Sulzer’s BLUE BOX™ will also take center stage at the event as the latest tool for improving efficiency in pipeline pumping applications. This solution leverages the Internet of Things (IoT) to deliver a thorough understanding of the status and performance of pumps in the field, providing predictive forecasting and actionable insights that will improve efficiency and reduce operating costs.

Also of interest to visitors, will be the display of compressor rotor blades. These will feature the company’s specialized thermal and air spray coatings that improve resistance against corrosion and fouling. One example is Sulzer’s HICoat® A24 Coating, a metallic-ceramic-polymer coating that has been specifically formulated to provide extended service and prevent loss of efficiency.

Recent investment in Sulzer’s high-voltage coil lab and new testing facilities has further streamlined the coil manufacturing process and enabled in-house testing of voltage endurance and thermal cycling. Computer-controlled looping, shaping and consolidation machinery ensures high-quality, precision coils for a wide variety of applications, some examples of which will be on the stand.

During the technical sessions, Ron Adams, Global Portfolio Manager – Petroleum for Sulzer and a member of the Pump Advisory Committee, will take part in Discussion Group PT01: Monitoring Vibration and Other Critical Machine Conditions, as well as Discussion Group P11: Cryogenic Fluid Pumping Applications. On Tuesday 18, James Goode, Senior Technical Advisor at Sulzer, will participate in the Discussion Group T08: Turbo Expanders & PRTs and the Discussion Group T13: Screw Compressors. On the same day, Sulzer’s experts Kirill Grebinnyk, Ricardo Guerrero and Eesan Vamadevan will lead the Tutorial TT6: Multidisciplinary Approach to Failure Analysis of Turbomachinery Components.

About Sulzer:

Sulzer is the leading worldwide, independent service provider for the repair and maintenance of rotating machines including turbomachinery, pumps and electro-mechanical equipment. With a global network of over 180 technically advanced manufacturing and test facilities, Sulzer offers a collaborative advantage that delivers high-quality, cost-effective, customized and turnkey solutions, providing its customers with the peace of mind to focus on their core operations.

Sulzer Rotating Equipment Services, a division of Sulzer, can accommodate all brands of rotating equipment including turbines, compressors, generators, motors and pumps. With an enviable track record, dedicated teams of on-site engineers provide best-in-class solutions to ensure that the most effective service is delivered.

Sulzer is dedicated to providing superior service solutions to a range of industries including power generation, oil and gas, hydrocarbon and chemical processing, water and air separation. Every solution is customized to suit the business needs of each application – whenever or wherever that may be.

With a long history of providing engineering service support, Sulzer is headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland where it began in 1834. Today, with sales over US$ 3 billion and with approximately 14,000 employees, the Sulzer footprint spans across the globe. The core aim is to deliver a flexible and cost-effective service that optimizes customer operational efficiency and minimizes downtime.

For more information on Sulzer, visit www.sulzer.com

