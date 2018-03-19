Energy CxEnergy 2018 Supporting Organizations are Leaders In Many Facets of Energy Efficiency « Previous Forester Media • March 19, 2018









CxEnergy 2018 features an excellent cast of supporting organizations. Their support is invaluable to the April 23-26 Las Vegas event, but also extends to activities that are vital to the causes of energy efficiency, sustainability and workforce development. Leading the way among the supporters is the Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), which administers the Better Buildings® Workforce Guidelines. ACG’s CxA certification is recognized by Better Buildings in the category of “Building Commissioning Professional.” Similarly, EMA’s EMP certification is soon to achieve recognition in the “Energy Manager” category. Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

Better Buildings’ partner in the Guidelines initiative is the National Institute for Buildings Sciences (NIBS), also a CxEnergy supporting organization. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization that brings together representatives of government, the professions, industry, labor and consumer interests, and regulatory agencies to focus on the identification and resolution of problems and potential problems that hamper the construction of safe, affordable structures for housing, commerce and industry throughout the United States.

In addition to being a CxEnergy Supporting Organization, the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), has formed a strategic alliance with ACG and EMA to facilitate collaboration and education, and provide professional development for SAME members involved in the engineering and construction services. Among the benefits of this partnership for military engineers is discounted participation in EMP certification events. SAME leads collaborative efforts to identify and resolve national security infrastructure-related challenges by uniting public and private sector individuals and organizations from across the architecture, engineering, construction, environmental and facility management, and related disciplines in support of national security.

Other CxEnergy Supporting Organizations include: The Business Council for Sustainable Energy (BCSE), which among its many successful programs publishes the Sustainable Energy in America Factbook which provides industry information and trends for the U.S. energy economy, with an in-depth look at energy efficiency, natural gas and renewable energy sectors as well as emerging areas such as battery storage and sustainable transportation.

Continental Automated Buildings Association (CABA), advances the connected home and intelligent buildings sectors enables organizations and individuals to make informed decisions about the integration of technology, ecosystems and connected lifestyles in homes and buildings.

Southwest Energy Efficiency Project (SWEEP), a public interest organization promoting greater energy efficiency in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. SWEEP focused initially on utility energy efficiency policy and programs along with the promotion of combined heat and power systems. Programs on buildings and transportation efficiency were subsequently added.

USGBC Nevada Chapter, the local voice of the U.S. Green Building Council to raising awareness about green building in the state of Nevada. Over 300 members and volunteers work in a diverse array of fields such as design, construction, building materials, education, hospitality, manufacturing, utilities, renewable energy and government.

For a complete list of Supporting Organizations and links, visit CxEnergy’s Sponsor & Exibitor page. CxEnergy is presented by the AABC Commissioning Group (ACG), Associated Air Balance Council (AABC), and Energy Management Association (EMA).

