Eaton Helps High West Energy Speed Delivery and Reduce Costs of Powering Natural Gas Production with a Portable Power Station in Wyoming

Power management company Eaton today announced it was awarded a contract to provide High West Energy with a Modular Integrated Transportable Substation (MITS) to help the electric utility power transient natural gas production in southeast Wyoming. Instead of building brick and mortar power stations, High West Energy will be able to move Eaton's modular power station from one natural gas production site to the next, dramatically reducing utility costs. Eaton will also provide turnkey project support from substation design to manufacturing, assembly, testing and delivery. "We needed to quickly add power transmission and distribution capacity to meet the needs of new oil and gas customers," said Lloyd Sisson, engineering manager at High West Energy. "Eaton's modular substation platform has reduced the engineering and construction time required for the project, while helping avoid construction and weather-related delays."

Eaton’s modular approach to substation construction incorporates a flexible, expandable and portable design in a compact footprint to help utilities expedite capacity expansion and reduce project costs. The configuration engineered for High West Energy will include a three-phase transformer, metering and controls, an integrated switchboard, two Eaton pad-mount NOVA™ three-phase reclosers, and voltage regulators to enhance power reliability and support a smarter grid. The additional electrical transmission and distribution capacity is anticipated to be ready by October 2018.

“To meet the power needs of industrial customers with relatively short-term projects including natural gas production, Eaton is helping utilities including High West Energy reduce project costs and maximize the value of infrastructure investments with a substation that can be moved to support multiple projects across various locations over time.” said Bryan Weitzel, modular solutions product line manager at Eaton. “Further, Eaton’s ability to deliver a completely assembled solution to remote sites supports the rapid addition of electrical capacity while reducing onsite construction costs.”

The highly compact MITS unit is engineered to fit on a traditional concrete pad, pylons, a trailer or crushed gravel base. A completely self-contained design helps enhance personnel safety by using by using dead front components designed to shield personnel from live components within the equipment. Additionally, by utilizing shield-grounded medium voltage cable in a totally enclosed configuration, each MITS unit is less susceptible to environmental, wildlife and other damage than open-air systems.

