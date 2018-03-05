Energy EMA to Conduct EMP Seminar & Exam April 23-24 At CxEnergy 2018 Conference & Expo in Las Vegas « Previous Next » Forester Media • March 5, 2018









The Energy Management Association (EMA) will conduct a seminar and exam for its Energy Management Professional Certification (EMP) on April 23-24, 2018 in Las Vegas, NV in conjunction with the CxEnergy 2018 Conference & Expo. The EMP provides a complete framework for a commissioning-based, energy management process that achieves maximum energy efficiency and optimum building performance. The day-and-a-half EMP Seminar is followed by a four-hour exam for certification. Candidates may enroll for the Seminar only or both the Seminar & Exam.

The EMP Certification has been aligned to conform to the requirements of the ANSI/DOE Better Buildings® Workforce Guidelines in order to obtain formal recognition in the program, which is expected within the next two months.

CxEnergy is the premier event for building energy management and commissioning. Its technical program provides AIA continuing education credits for the EMP, CxA, LEED and other certifications. Attendees of the EMP Seminar will earn 12 AIA LU continuing education credits.



Event: Energy Management Professional Certification Seminar & Exam

Sponsor: Energy Management Association

When: April 23-24, 2018 (7:30 am – 5:00 pm both days)

Where: CxEnergy Conference & Expo

Rio All-Suite Hotel

Las Vegas, NV

Registration Information: Online registration CxEnergy website: for EMP Handbook, application and free EMP Guideline visit here. Telephone: (202) 737-1334

EMA is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to advancing the quality of energy management services for the benefit of the building and facilities management. EMA provides comprehensive training and education for energy management professionals, building owners, and other industry professionals.

