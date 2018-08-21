Energy Energy Storage North America 2018 Conference Program to Showcase the Future of Power and Transportation « Previous Next » Forester Media • August 21, 2018











Industry's Largest Event Draws Energy Storage and Mobility Leaders from Around the World Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the most influential gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, has released its full Conference and Expo program, which will explore and illuminate the role of energy storage at the intersection of the power and transportation industries. "North America's energy storage market is currently the hottest energy storage market in the world, with unprecedented opportunity," said Janice Lin, Energy Storage North America Conference Chair. "This year, ESNA will highlight the growth and transformation of the industry as storage is integrated into the global energy ecosystem in various applications, from grid-connected, front-of-the-meter applications; to behind-the-meter use cases; to vehicle electrification."

New for 2018, ESNA will share a venue with the CALSTART Annual Symposium, providing a meeting place for developers, utility executives, energy users, fleet managers, auto manufacturers and suppliers, policy makers and other stakeholders to discuss the advancement of energy storage. CALSTART, the nation’s leading advanced clean transportation technologies consortium, will showcase the newest low- and zero-emission advanced technology vehicles, as well as chair a new Mobility and Storage conference track to educate attendees on the achievements in and outlook for sustainable fleet electrification. Keynote talks will include presentations from BYD Motors, Cummins, and Tesla.

More than 75 expert speakers from around the world will provide industry insight and perspective in 40-plus keynote and panel sessions across seven focused conference tracks:

Mobility and Storage

Microgrids, Resiliency and Security

Global Grid Transformation

Utility Leadership

Risk Management

North American Market Transformation

Advanced Solutions

Conference and Expo Highlights:

2,500+ industry leaders

30+ conference sessions, networking events, and workshops

100+ exhibitors and a dedicated deal room

Participants from over 40 U.S. states and 25 countries

Start-Up Pavilion and speed networking with California’s hottest energy storage startups

All-Access Conference passes include a site tour to a variety of deployed energy storage applications including a pumped hydro site and an electric bus manufacturer, as well as timely, in-depth workshops for every level

ESNA 2018 takes place November 6-8, at the Pasadena Convention Center. The full conference program is available here.

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America (ESNA) is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event covering all applications of grid storage in North America. ESNA is produced by Strategen Consultingand Messe Dusseldorf North America, and is part of the larger World of Energy Storage events happening in Europe, India, China and Japan. ESNA connects utilities, developers, energy users, policy makers and other key stakeholders from around the world to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. To learn more about ESNA 2018, November 6-8, 2018, in Pasadena, California, visit www.esnaexpo.com.

