Energy GE Announces Innovative Energy Storage Platform called the Reservoir « Previous Next » Forester Media • March 7, 2018









· The Reservoir seamlessly integrates across the Grid to enable customers to increase Renewables integration, improve financial performance, enhance grid operations, reduce energy costs and enable more distributed, local generation



· GE’s Reservoir condenses 4MWh and 10 years of energy storage experience into a 20’ box – delivers an estimated 15% improved lifecycle on the batteries, 5% higher efficiency and reduced installation time and costs



· The first launch of the reservoir platform is a 1.2 MW, 4MWh unit; a fundamental building block to a modular, scalable platform with GE’s unique digital tools With a commitment to deliver cleaner, more reliable power where and when it’s needed most, GE (NYSE: GE) today launched the GE Reservoir – a comprehensive energy storage platform that delivers a suite of customized storage solutions to help customers address new challenges and seek new opportunities in a rapidly transforming power grid that is becoming more highly diversified and distributed. The Reservoir, which already has a 20 MW, 80 MWh pre-launch commitment, expands GE’s 10-year footprint in the energy storage space and builds upon recent successes and milestones. Last year, GE introduced the world’s first hybrid-electric gas turbine to multiple accolades across the industry. GE was the first-to-market with advanced applications for hybrid electric-gas turbines, wind hybrids and “Black Start” capabilities. And just last month, GE announced a new project with the Arenko Group to build one of the world’s largest energy storage systems in the UK. “The energy landscape is undergoing an unprecedented paradigm shift, as the growth of renewables, decentralization of power and digitization create both new challenges and opportunities in how power is generated, transmitted and distributed,” said Russell Stokes, President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Power. “GE’s Reservoir delivers the new type of energy system that customers are looking for to help manage electricity’s next chapter.” Eric Gebhardt, Vice President and Strategic Technology Officer of GE Power, said, “GE’s Reservoir platform enables cost-effective distribution, storage, and utilization of cleaner, more reliable power where and when it is needed most. It can fit into most any setting, from centralized grid systems to the most remote villages and communities. The Reservoir also allows energy providers new degrees of flexibility for more intelligently managing and getting the most out of all their power assets.” GE’s Reservoir Platform… Cleaner, more reliable power where and when it’s needed most.

GE’s Reservoir platform, developed with innovative technology from GE’s Global Research Center, is a flexible, compact energy storage solution for AC or DC coupled systems. The Reservoir solution combines GE’s advanced technologies and expertise in plant controls, power electronics, battery management systems and electrical balance of plant – all backed by GE’s performance guarantees. The ability to tap deep and broad technical expertise from the GRC has integrated unique power and digital technologies that make the Reservoir a truly unique and differentiated solution. “At the GRC, we were able to originate a new idea and then pull from technologies across the Center to rapidly prototype, test and then productize this breakout storage platform,” said Keith Longtin, Senior Executive and Product Breakout Leader at GE Global Research. “The Reservoir pulls in digital twins, Edge controls and extensive systems expertise through Global Research that you only will find in this platform.” Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

GE Reservoir Storage Unit

The 1.2 MW, 4 MWh Reservoir Storage Unit, is the fundamental building block of GE’s Reservoir platform. It is a modular solution that integrates GE’s Battery Blade design (module stack design) with key technologies from across the company’s portfolio to achieve an industry-leading energy density, footprint and lifetime performance. GE’s proprietary Blade Protection Unit (BPU) actively balances the safety, life, and production of each battery Blade, extending battery life by up to 15 % and reducing fault currents by up to 5X.

The modular system has multiple installation and cabling options including pad or pier and is designed to minimize operation and maintenance (O&M) expenses over the life of the project with an all-weather design and high-efficiency cooling system. It is factory built and test to reduce project installation time and costs.

A Living, Learning System

GE’s Reservoir platform leverages Predix and Edge controls technologies to provide data-driven insights that help energy operators enhance their systems. These digital technologies leverage GE’s unique and unparalleled technical and industry domain knowledge across the entire energy ecosystem from generation to consumption.

Put together, GE’s Reservoir delivers the most comprehensive energy storage platform to help meet the energy industry’s rapidly changing needs. The ability to offer highly customized solutions through the platform offers customers unprecedented levels of flexibility, resilience and operational efficiency in hybrid generation, grid operation and energy management. GE’s Reservoir also enables other diverse applications that include: Managing higher levels of renewable power, grid stabilization, peak demand management and controlling energy flow. By enabling better asset utilization and overall system management, customers can realize new revenue opportunities and cost savings as well.

About GE

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world’s Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the “GE Store,” through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for Customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

About GE Power

GE Power is a world leader in power generation with deep domain expertise to help Customers deliver electricity from a wide spectrum of fuel sources. We are transforming the electricity industry with the digital power plant, the world’s largest and most efficient gas turbine, full balance of plant, upgrade and service solutions as well as our data-leveraging software. Our innovative technologies and digital offerings help make power more affordable, reliable, accessible and sustainable. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.gepower.com. Follow GE Power on Twitter @GE_Power and on LinkedIn at GE Power.

