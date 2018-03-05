Energy Hawaii-Based Kokua Aina Energy & Crescendo Power Sign Teaming Agreement to Develop & Fund Distributed Energy Resource Projects « Previous Forester Media • March 5, 2018









Agreement will give island developer greater opportunity to meet the island energy goals of 100% renewable by 2045 Kokua Aina Energy Partners, LLC (Kokua Aina), a local Maui development team announced today they have entered into an agreement with Texas based project investment company Crescendo Power. The co-development / funding teaming agreement will help support sustainability project development opportunities in Hawaii and the U.S. Mainland. "Our new relationship with Crescendo Power will give us tremendous resources to develop and fund new opportunities that will help our clients achieve their renewable and sustainability goals," said Co-Founder and Principal of Kokua Aina, Glenn Yamasaki.

“From the first day our Fund was established, we committed to finding an experienced, focused, locally-based project development team in Hawaii to partner with,” said Co-Founder and Managing Director of Crescendo Power, Todd Price. “We recognize that Hawaii’s unique industry leadership in distributed generation projects is strategically important and the unique culture requires local relationships for success. Working with Glenn and his group at Kokua Aina on this teaming agreement has set the foundation for immediate traction on meaningful projects for our customers.”

Kokua Aina is a Hawaii-based Developer of Renewable Energy and Microgrid Projects that focus on commercial and industrial, hospitality, government, multi-family, and utility scale sectors through solutions ranging from solar, wind, biomass, energy storage systems, micro turbines, microgrids, energy efficiency and grid interconnected or independent grid operations. For more information on Kokua Aina and its members, visit www.kokuaaina.org.

Crescendo Power is a project investment company that focuses on behind the meter distributed energy resource projects including microgrid systems. The portfolio targets commercial, industrial, healthcare, higher education and municipal projects in the 1-10 MW size range. Crescendo Power provides full capital-stack support and will own/operate systems for the full project tenure to ensure end-customers have operational and contract continuity. For more information, visit www.crescendopower.com.