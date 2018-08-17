Energy Russelectric Emergency Power System Offers Redundant PLC Controls and Manual Backup Capability « Previous Forester Media • August 17, 2018









Reliable paralleling switchgear ideal for emergency backup power Russelectric, a leading manufacturer of automatic transfer switches and power control systems offers its robust and reliable Emergency Power System which provides backup power during a utility power loss. The paralleling switchgear systems offer redundant programmable logic controller (PLC) controls and manual backup capability. Trusted by the largest critical facilities in the world, the Russelectric Emergency Power System has been used by hospitals, data centers, telecommunications and banking facilities, as well as airports, water and waste water, and renewable energy facilities.

Complete systems are custom designed and fully manufactured by Russelectric. All systems are UL listed and can incorporate such sophisticated control functions as peak shaving and load curtailment. Russelectric paralleling systems incorporate dual, redundant, hot synchronized PLCs for system control. The unique system design allows manual start and synchronization of generator sets if automatic controls malfunction. Discrete switches, meters and control devices are standard to allow manual control capability in the event that both system PLCs fail.

Designed for maximum safety and operating simplicity, the systems are supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)-capable. A 23-inch LCD HMI touchscreen display enables operators to view system one-line diagrams, alarms, and setpoints.

Load demand sensing determines the number of engine generators in operation based on the loading. The system permits first priority loads to transfer to the connected engine generator set, while delaying the transfer of lower priority loads until additional generator capacity has been connected. Lower priority loads then transfer to the emergency power system as generator sets are added to the bus.

