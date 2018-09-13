Russelectric to Supply Paralleling Switchgear for Charlotte Water Ultra-reliable power control system ideally suited for rigors of continuous duty water and wastewater treatment plants
Russelectric, a leading manufacturer of power control systems and automatic transfer switches, announced today that it has been awarded the contract to supply Charlotte Water with paralleling switchgear for their water and wastewater treatment facilities. The paralleling switchgear will monitor the incoming utility power and in the event of a utility power failure, ensure the transfer of critical emergency backup power to their facility in Charlotte, NC.
Russelectric will engineer and build each of the two generator paralleling control and distribution switchgear systems to control the paralleling operation of three (two present and one future), 4160-volt, three megawatt engine generators. Each system will be designed to provide utility paralleling operation of the engine generators with the local utility, to provide seamless, uninterrupted transfer of power between the on-site engine generators and the incoming utility service. The control system, a Russelectric engineered solution for Charlotte Water, will utilize redundant PLC controls and include full manual capabilities that would allow for operation of the system in the unlikely event of a failure of the redundant PLC based controls. Delivery for the initial system is scheduled for late 2018, with the second scheduled for early 2019.Join us at the Leading Gathering of Distributed Generation and Microgrid Professionals at the 6th Annual HOMER International Microgrid Conference in San Diego, October 8-10th. Secure Your Spot Today!
With more than six decades of experience manufacturing and servicing low and medium voltage paralleling switchgear and transfer switches, Russelectric was selected based on its ability to meet the stringent design criteria, delivery schedule and extensive warranty requirement.
“Russelectric manufactures complete systems in-house, with all bus, enclosures, and other structural components fabricated and fully assembled in Russelectric plants here in the US,” said Stephen McQuaid, Russelectric Switchgear Product Line Manager. “As standard, we also perform comprehensive factory testing of the complete systems prior to shipment.”
About Russelectric
Founded in 1955, Russelectric® provides high-integrity power control solutions for mission critical applications in the healthcare, information technology, telecommunication, water treatment, and renewable energy markets. The company maintains vertically-integrated manufacturing facilities in Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where it designs and builds a full line of automatic transfer switches, switchgear, and controls. Russelectric products carry the longest and most comprehensive warranty in the industry, and are backed by a team of expert factory-direct field service engineers. To learn more about Russelectric products and the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction, visit www.russelectric.com, call (781) 749-6000, or email info@russelectric.com.