Schneider Electric to Improve Energy Security and Resiliency at Fort Huachuca and Drive $63 Million in Savings

Comprehensive upgrades provide first step toward a microgrid solution to bolster energy security and mission assurance Energy and sustainability expert Schneider Electric today announced it is working on a $24 million project to improve energy security, resiliency and efficiency across Fort Huachuca's facilities. The project will reduce energy costs at the U.S. Army installation by 23 percent annually, generating nearly $63 million in savings over 23 years. Schneider Electric will install a four megawatt (MW) Combined Heat & Power (CHP) plant driven by natural gas. CHP plants offer considerable benefits by capturing heat that would otherwise be wasted from electricity generation and utilizing it to serve thermal loads. The project will serve as the foundation for a future microgrid solution and benefits the Army by reducing energy costs, progressing energy resiliency, diversifying the energy supply and supporting Army and federal energy policies. Over the term of the project, Schneider Electric will provide ongoing support, preventive maintenance and guarantee of performance.

The project is being financed through an energy savings performance contract (ESPC), where utility and operational savings are used to fund the improvements. Savings will come primarily from the CHP plant, as well as other measures to improve energy efficiency, including:

Retrofitted interior and exterior lighting systems with LED technology and occupancy controls

Programmable thermostats to allow for reduction of equipment run-time

Demand controlled ventilation which enables micro-level control of equipment according to occupancy

Variable frequency drives for HVAC/cooling tower fans and pumps for reduced air and water flow to match load

Construction will begin in January 2019 and be complete by early 2020.

“The comprehensive energy project underway at Fort Huachuca will address core needs around energy security and resiliency for mission critical loads,” said Jeff Sherman, Director of Federal Energy & Sustainability Services, Schneider Electric. “We are proud to partner with Fort Huachuca on a solution that will drive significant energy savings and can be replicated across other Department of Defense facilities.”

Schneider Electric has a long history of helping DoD installations like Fort Huachuca reach their energy and sustainability goals, ranging from simple energy upgrades to advanced energy solutions such as distributed energy generation or microgrid capabilities. Recent partnerships include Naval Base Coronado, Naval Base San Clemente Island and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. As the need for mission assurance escalates, Schneider Electric is committed to helping its customers navigate the new energy landscape through innovative solutions and creative funding models.

Over the past 25 years, Schneider Electric has successfully implemented more than 700 ESPC projects across the nation, saving its clients nearly $2 billion. This project delivery method helps publicly funded entities make capital improvements through a design-build delivery and offers many long-term benefits such as improved efficiency, operational performance, financial management and environmental protection.

For more information on how Schneider Electric helps federal agencies tackle their top priorities with energy efficiency, please visit www.schneider-electric.us/fedgov.

