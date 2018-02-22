Energy Schneider Electric and POWER Engineers Successfully Complete GIS Replacement Project for Madison Gas and Electric « Previous Forester Media • February 22, 2018









Madison Gas and Electric implemented the ArcFM Solution Schneider Electric, the industry leader in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) solutions for utilities and communications providers, and POWER Engineers Incorporated (POWER), a global consulting engineering firm specializing in the delivery of integrated solutions, announced that they have successfully deployed a GIS replacement project for Madison Gas and Electric (MGE). Schneider Electric and POWER Engineers worked with MGE to replace its existing GIS with products that comprise the ArcFM Solution which is built on the Esri ArcGIS platform. The ArcFM Solution has been deployed company-wide and includes map data entry tools, QA/QC, editing and analysis, Graphic Work Design and Mobile and Web-based access, thereby empowering seamless access for everyone to the GIS on office desktop and web-capable mobile devices. "We are elated to work with POWER Engineers to help Madison Gas and Electric successfully transition to the ArcFM Solution after 25 years with its existing GIS system," said Jay Stinson, General Manager at Schneider Electric. "Unlike a simple departmental solution, the ArcFM Solution will provide MGE with company-wide support and access to GIS and facility data to reduce redundant data entry and the need to extract, translate and load data from one application to another."

The transition to the ArcFM solution suite will enable MGE to better serve customers and streamline operations. GIS analysts, design engineers, line personnel, clerical staff, administrators and executives will all access the same GIS database, using the application that best matches their role within the organization. Currently, Madison Gas and Electric serves 151,000 customers in Dane County and distributes natural gas to 158,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties.

“This partnership with MGE and Schneider represents POWER’s focus on fostering relationships with clients and partners and the level of commitment we make – from project inception to completion,” said Glenn Farrow, POWER’s Account Manager. “We look forward to maintaining a trusted advisor role as we continue to work closely with Schneider Electric to support MGE’s GIS solution and ensure it meets current and future requirements for MGE.”

About POWER Engineers

POWER Engineers is a global consulting engineering firm specializing in the delivery of integrated solutions for energy, food and beverage, facilities, environmental, and Federal markets. POWER Engineers offers complete multidiscipline engineering, architectural, and program management services. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with more than 2,500 employees in 50 offices throughout the United States and abroad. POWER’s Geospatial and Asset Management Solutions group provides experience with industry-leading technologies and a wide range of solutions for electric, gas and water utilities and local governments. For more information, please visit www.powereng.com or contact glenn.farrow@powereng.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~$30 billion in FY2015, our 160,000+ employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On.

About Madison Gas & Electric

MGE generates and distributes electricity to 146,000 customers in Dane County, Wis., and purchases and distributes natural gas to 152,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties. MGE’s parent company is MGE Energy, Inc. The company’s roots in the Madison area date back more than 150 years.

