Siemens Helps Bring Comfort and Efficiency to Louisiana Hospital

August 22, 2018









Facility improvement measures to help hospital reduce energy consumption by 27%, save approximately $200,000 per year in natural resource and operational costs Project energy savings equivalent to reducing CO2 emissions by almost 950 metric tons annually Infrastructure improvements being made to LaSalle General Hospital in East Central Louisiana are part of a $2 million energy savings performance contract with Siemens. The energy efficiency measures will help the almost 48-year-old comprehensive rural healthcare facility continue offering its patients safe, high quality healthcare and its caregivers and staff, a more comfortable and efficient place to work. “Siemens’ building technology solutions offer us a specialized solution that will ensure our patients are comfortable and that our facility maintains the highest levels of compliance and operational efficiency,” said Lana Francis, Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle General Hospital. “Our commitment to the residents of LaSalle and surrounding parishes is stronger than ever, and we continue to strive to meet the primary healthcare needs of our entire service area.”

Known as one of the most efficient and quality conscious hospitals in the Gulf South, the acute care hospital has 46 beds, an active emergency department, provider-based rural health clinic, dynamic wellness center, geri-psych inpatient unit, medication stabilization program, home health, ambulance service and state-of-the-art diagnostic technology. The hospital board also oversees the operation of a long-term care center that provides needed services to the community.

“We’re pleased to work with LaSalle General Hospital to improve its facility and help create a more perfect place to give and receive care,” stated David Seraikas, Zone Vice President for Siemens Building Technologies Division.

Part of Siemens’ Total Energy Management approach, the facility improvement measures include replacing water management fixtures, a water heating system, and steam boilers as well as air handling units and related controllers. In addition, lighting will be upgraded to include occupancy sensors, and a night setback energy management system will be installed. All of these will help reduce overall energy and water usage, as well as associated natural resource and operational costs by an estimated $200,000 annually over the course of 15 years. And energy savings from this project equals reducing carbon emissions by almost 950 metric tons annually – more than three-quarters of which equates to electrical energy reduction.

As a result of the energy savings performance contract with Siemens, LaSalle General Hospital received a $633,176 grant through the Louisiana Public Service Commission Statewide Energy Efficiency Program. LaSalle General Hospital is part LPSC District #4 that is served by Commissioner Mike Francis.

