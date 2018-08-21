Energy Sonoma Clean Power to Offer AI-Driven Energy Storage In Partnership with Stem, Inc. « Previous Forester Media • August 21, 2018









Stem inks first deal with a leading California Community Choice Aggregator Sonoma Clean Power has selected Stem, Inc., the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered energy storage, as a preferred vendor for energy storage services in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. The partnership will offer increased energy savings and control for local, commercial, and industrial customers while enabling community sustainability planning. Sonoma Clean Power serves as the public electricity provider for approximately 223,000 accounts in Sonoma and Mendocino Counties, with the exception of the cities of Healdsburg and Ukiah. The two-year partnership will be particularly attractive to large commercial and public customers who face high demand charges from unexpected energy spikes, which can account for more than fifty percent of a monthly bill. Distributed energy storage enables communities like Sonoma County to manage the variability of renewable energy on the grid.

“Stem’s AI solution offers local, customer-based solutions that achieve our neighbors’ economic goals while assisting Sonoma County’s nation-leading climate goals,” said Nathan Kinsey, Account Executive with Sonoma Clean Power. “This puts climate and energy decisions back in the hands of our customers.”

“Stem’s AI-based platform is an ideal approach for community-oriented greenhouse gas planning, by providing onsite customer savings combined with networked reliability and flexibility assets that improve the local distribution grid and enhance local sustainability efforts,” said John Carrington, CEO of Stem, Inc. “We’re excited to partner with Sonoma Clean Power to deliver greater bill savings opportunities to their customers.”

Stem’s platform, Athena™, the first artificial intelligence for customer-sited energy storage, links customer-sited systems into ‘virtual power plant’ networks that allows for real time energy optimization, driving down energy costs and creating a more efficient and modern energy grid. Stem can use these systems as a network to provide additional grid-facing services when they’re not needed onsite, such as energy relief for the state during heat waves and wildfires. Moreover, Sonoma Clean Power can count the customer-sited systems towards fulfillment of California Assembly Bill 2514 (Skinner), which mandates state energy storage procurement.

About Stem, Inc.

Stem creates innovative technology services that transform the way energy is distributed and consumed. Athena™ by Stem is the first AI for energy storage and virtual power plants. It optimizes the timing of energy use and facilitates consumers’ participation in energy markets, yielding economic and societal benefits while decarbonizing the grid. The company’s mission is to build and operate the smartest and largest digitally-connected energy storage network for our customers. Headquartered in Millbrae, California, Stem is directly funded by a consortium of leading investors including Activate Capital, Angeleno Group, BNP Paribas, Constellation Technology Ventures, Iberdrola (Inversiones Financieras Perseo), GE Ventures, Magnesium Capital, Mithril Capital Management, Mitsui & Co. LTD., Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, RWE Supply & Trading, Temasek, and Total Energy Ventures. Visit www.stem.com for more information.

About Sonoma Clean Power

Sonoma Clean Power is proud to serve the counties of Sonoma and Mendocino, as the self-funded, public electricity provider. Climate change affects everyone, so our programs are designed for everyone. SCP’s services are practical, affordable and inclusive, inviting everyone to be part of the transition toward a clean energy future. To learn more: www.sonomacleanpower.org

