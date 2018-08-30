Energy

Tecogen Continues to Build Momentum with Mechanical CHP in Indoor Growing

• August 30, 2018
Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ: TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas powered on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an additional Tecochill sale into the emerging indoor cannabis growing market in Massachusetts. Tecogen will deliver 2 Tecochill STx 200 ton natural gas engine chillers to the facility to provide cooling for the grow rooms and hot water for dehumidification control.  The units will ship at the end of the third quarter and are expected to be operational in early 2019.

Stephen Lafaille, Product Manager for Tecogen, stated, “The Tecochill solution to the large energy needs of indoor growing facilities is becoming increasingly recognized by industry professionals. By base loading the cooling needs of the facility with Tecogen chillers, the project realizes significant energy savings while also reducing the site’s electrical infrastructure requirements. This particular grower is also using the free waste heat to provide dehumidification, further increasing the efficiency and savings for the project.”The order is Tecogen’s 12th into North America’s rapidly emerging indoor cannabis grow industry, with additional Tecochill systems currently in design and construction planning.  Tecogen’s nationwide service presence and cloud-based remote monitoring capabilities ensures rapid response to critical process cooling customers such as indoor grow facilities.”We continue to make excellent progress establishing Tecochill as the design basis for indoor growing facilities,” added Tecogen CEO, Benjamin Locke. “The tremendous power needs for these facilities sometimes exceed the utility’s ability to supply consistent cost-effective power.  The Tecochill product not only reduces the electrical supply needs of the facility, but also results in significant greenhouse gas (GHG) savings as compared to traditional methods of cooling.  We are very pleased with this order and look forward to additional projects in the indoor growing market.”

About Tecogen
Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company is known for cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com  or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,”  “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” or “may” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.
