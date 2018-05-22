Express Blower Inc. Hires Mike Dyer as General Manager

Fairfield, Ohio – Express Blower, the premier manufacturer of large pneumatic blower equipment for the erosion control, landscape, and green roof industries, has hired Mike Dyer as its General Manager to oversee day-to-day operations and shape its manufacturing, purchasing, and engineering systems to meet future demand. This is a newly created position that consolidates the existing project management and product development areas among others. He began his new duties May 21, 2018.

Dyer has more than 25 years of Product Engineering and Project Management experience in equipment and critical component fields. His organizational leadership skills and ability to grasp the overall company picture will ensure that Express Blower is meeting customer’s equipment and aftermarket support requirements far into the future. He reports to Greg Lee, Vice President Sales/Marketing.

Mike Dyer works out of Express Blower’s Fairfield, Ohio, location but is also responsible for its second manufacturing facility in Eugene, Oregon, where sales, marketing, and aftermarket parts and service are also based. He has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati.

About Express Blower Inc.

Founded more than 65 years ago and refined through practical experience and innovation, Express Blower Inc. is the world’s leading manufacturer and distributor of large pneumatic blowing equipment used in the application of soil blends, compost, aggregate, mulches, and other organic materials. The equipment is built at its corporate facility in Fairfield, Ohio, and also at its satellite location in Eugene, Oregon, and the company claims the industry’s most experienced and knowledgeable people in both sales and aftermarket product support. When you work with Express Blower, you are working with the people who know blower trucks and their markets best.

For more information, visit www.expressblower.com