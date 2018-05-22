Hanes Geo Components Announces Acquisition of DDD Erosion Control

Hanes Geo Components, of Winston Salem, NC, announces they have reached an agreement to acquire DDD Erosion Control of Ashburn, GA. John Dowdell, President of Hanes Geo Components, commented that “DDD Erosion Control is a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of Silt Fence, a core product segment for Hanes Geo Components. In addition, their location in Ashburn, GA will improve our service capabilities throughout Southern Georgia and into Northern Florida.”

Jerry Greene, President of Hanes Companies, notes “This acquisition is a continuance of our ongoing strategy to develop a North American distribution network for geotextile and erosion control products. Hanes Companies and our parent company, Leggett & Platt, are fully committed to growing our presence in this highly attractive market.”

The DDD Erosion Control Team will continue to operate out of their current location. DDD Erosion Control’s current owners and managers, Don and Kelli Davis, will continue leading the operations in Ashburn for Hanes. Don commented “We are excited to join the Hanes team; Hanes will continue to make investments which will allow us to support our customers effectively while growing our core business.”

Hanes Geo Components is a market leader distributing geotextile and erosion control products through 40 North American distribution locations. Hanes Geo Components is a business segment of Hanes Companies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett & Platt. With corporate revenues of $3.9 billion, Leggett & Platt employs approximately 22,000 in 120 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries.