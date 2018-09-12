Profile’s Marc S. Theisen Earns Esteemed Industry Awards

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (September 11, 2018) — Profile Products is pleased to announce that Marc S. Theisen, M.Sc., CPESC, CPSWQ, CESSWI, earned two esteemed industry awards: EnviroCert International’s (ECI) “Distinguished Service Award” and the International Erosion Control Association (IECA) “2018 Technical Paper of the Year.”

To win the Distinguished Service Award, recipients must have demonstrated outstanding moral character and ethics as well as leadership in their efforts to promote ECI and the environmental community. The Technical Paper of the Year is awarded to the author(s) of a publication that demonstrates exemplary work or research in the erosion control field. Theisen’s paper, co-authored by J.P. Johns, P.E., is titled, “Inspection and Data Collection Protocol to Monitor Performance of Biotic Soil Technology.” The publication introduces Biotic Soil Technology (BST) offering prescribed testing protocol for site assessments to determine suitable BSTs and agronomic amendments with their appropriate installation rates.

“These awards are a reflection of Marc’s dedication and knowledge in the erosion control industry,” said Jim Tanner, president and CEO of Profile Products. “Marc serves as a mentor to many of Profile’s employees, helping develop technical aptitude and supporting the advancement and pursuit of industry credentials. He is an integral part of Profile’s success and one of the reasons our company continues to be an industry leader.”

Theisen, the vice president of business development and technical services at Profile, has more than 25 years of experience in erosion and sediment control and storm water management on six continents. Over his career in these industries, Theisen has acted as a contractor, consultant, distributor and manufacturer. He is currently overseeing the development of a comprehensive line of erosion control, sediment control, turf reinforcement and stormwater treatment devices for Profile.

Theisen holds a master’s degree in plant ecology from the University of Denver and a bachelor’s degree in environmental biology from the University of Colorado Boulder. He is an active member with IECA, ECI and ASTM International. He is also a founding member of the Erosion Control Technology Council (ECTC). He has previously served on the board of directors for the Geosynthetic Institute (GSI) and as an executive member of the Geosynthetic Materials Association (GMA). He holds five patents and has authored numerous papers that have assisted in creating industry standards and growth.