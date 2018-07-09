Glossing Over the Problem

At some point, the editors of all of Forester’s publications have addressed the problems with infrastructure in the US: too little funding, too much needing to be done, too many arguments about what should have the highest priority. You can see a roundup here of some industry experts’ opinions.

It seems every country has its own similar-but-different problems with infrastructure. In Italy, it’s the potholes. They’re so bad, and so numerous, that in Rome local residents are taking matters into their own hands—not fixing them, necessarily, but spray-painting big yellow circles around them. Those who are caught in the act face fines. Some of the potholes are so large that, according to this article from the London Sunday Times, people dump their trash into them.

