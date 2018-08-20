Next Stop: Atlanta
Thanks to all of you who joined us last week at StormCon in Denver. We’re already looking forward to next year’s conference in Atlanta, GA, which will take place August 18–22, 2019. You can see more information—and the call for speakers coming soon—at www.stormcon.com.
In their keynote address, popular returning speaker Dominique Lueckenhoff of EPA Region 3's Water Protection Division and Charles C. Glass of the Maryland Department of Transportation discussed "smart green corridors," linking innovative technologies not only from stormwater management but also energy, transportation, and other sectors. "By placing complementary practices and technologies in close proximity, the dynamics and outputs from one facility or practice can support and enhance activities in many others." This is a taste of how we'll plan—and how we'll be able to afford—new infrastructure in the future. The opening session, sponsored by AbTech Industries, even got the audience involved in helping design a smart green corridor.
Thanks as well to our many individual presenters. I especially want to thank the moderators—the dedicated volunteers who help us run the technical sessions, introduce the speakers, help them keep track of the time, and generally keep things moving. We couldn’t do it without them. This year, many of the moderators joined us from the Colorado Department of Transportation; special thanks to Jean Cordova of CDOT who helped with some timely last-minute arrangements.
This year’s moderators:
Tamara Burke, CDOT
Josh Giovanetti, CDOT
Susie Hagie, CDOT
Ken Howlett, CDOT
Alexander Kaeka, Trident Seafoods Corp.
Fred Kraekel, Hydro International
Ed Matthieson, Wenck Associates
Zach Monge, Jacobs
Aaron Schlechter
Mary Polacek, Deptartment of Energy & Environment
Stephen Polzella, Apex
Sean Porter, Apex
Brian Reiser, CDOT
Basil Ryer, CDOT
Nick Schipanski, CDOT
Craig Snell, MNS Engineers
Yu-Chun Su, LAN
Susan Suddjian, CDOT
Danielle Wilkinson, CDOT
I am a storm water inspector for the state of Nevada and was very fortunate to attend StormCon Denver 2018 this year at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Denver. The location was outstanding, the event was spectacular including sessions and vendor displays, and the connections made were invaluable. I attended the CISEC Modules and Exam on Sunday and Monday prior to the event so was unable to attend the first-day session as you’ve mentioned above. As it was, I attended 15 different, multi-disciplinary sessions including the WEF session which riveted me to my seat. I made a great connection with Rebecca Arvin-Colon whom spoke for the session. Very professional, high-speed, low-drag individual. Also including the 4 hour Fire and Rain – Post Fire Issues presented by Michael Harding and associates on the final day of the event. I live in Nevada which is considered among the most arid and dry states in this region, so the wildland fire scenario is one that literally is hitting very close to home. If you look at the InciWeb fire management site you will see that aside from 2 fires, Nevada is basically free of major fires but we are surrounded by states that are on fire and it is making breathing quite difficult for some. The air quality designation in my state is 5, as far as what I know presently and officials are recommending people stay indoors as result. At any rate, I was quite impressed with the presentation and rather dumbfounded at the financial end of things, specifically reimbursement processes for expenditures directly relatable and billable to post-fire measures. Anyway, I digress. StormCon was brilliant. The folk whom work to create the event atmosphere and all that goes with it are simply unsung heroes. And, I truly hope I get to attend again in the future. Anyone that has the opportunity but does not attend is certainly missing out!