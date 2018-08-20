Next Stop: Atlanta

Thanks to all of you who joined us last week at StormCon in Denver. We’re already looking forward to next year’s conference in Atlanta, GA, which will take place August 18–22, 2019. You can see more information—and the call for speakers coming soon—at www.stormcon.com.

In their keynote address, popular returning speaker Dominique Lueckenhoff of EPA Region 3’s Water Protection Division and Charles C. Glass of the Maryland Department of Transportation discussed “smart green corridors,” linking innovative technologies not only from stormwater management but also energy, transportation, and other sectors. “By placing complementary practices and technologies in close proximity, the dynamics and outputs from one facility or practice can support and enhance activities in many others.” This is a taste of how we’ll plan—and how we’ll be able to afford—new infrastructure in the future. The opening session, sponsored by AbTech Industries, even got the audience involved in helping design a smart green corridor.