Solmax-GSE Appoints New Global Head of Sales

Montreal, Québec, Canada (September 24, 2018) – Solmax-GSE is proud to announce Peter McCourt as new member of the Executive team and the company’s Global Head of Sales.

McCourt has been with the GSE organization since 2010 and has held several senior leadership positions. Prior to the acquisition of GSE by Solmax, he was based in Bangkok as the Regional President of the Asia Pacific region (APAC), assuming P&L responsibilities for the region. Before this last assignment, he led the global sales and marketing function while being based in Houston.

McCourt has lived and worked on three different continents; Europe, Asia and the United States. His new position enables him to be based in his hometown Ardrossan, Scotland, from where he will travel globally.

“Our goal is to remain the growth-oriented leader in the industry, providing innovative solutions, services and expertise, supporting our customers from various industries that we serve”, McCourt, stated. “We aim to further enhance our presence in core markets as well as focus on the growth of under-developed regions and applications.”

The appointment is an important move towards fulfilling the company’s vision of reshaping the fast-growing geosynthetics industry. As the leading manufacturer and supplier of geosynthetics worldwide, Solmax-GSE aims to boost local production tailored to meet specific customer needs.

“We are very pleased to have Peter McCourt assume the role of Global Head of Sales and welcome him on board. His experience and knowledge of our industry and markets combined with his background as a senior leader will make him a key contributor to our Executive team”, said Jean-Louis Vangeluwe, President and CEO at Solmax-GSE.

About Solmax-GSE

With plants in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Solmax-GSE is the world’s largest geosynthethics manufacturer. Billions of square feet of its engineered products have already been installed in more than 60 countries to protect soils from contamination. Agile and pioneering, Solmax-GSE means more than 45 years of creating value through differentiation and thinking outside the box. Setting the standards, Solmax-GSE works with governments to draw up industry regulations, collaborates with worldwide stakeholders worldwide to raise environmental requirements, and enhances technical design and engineering services to project sites. Serving the mining, oil and gas, waste management, water, and civil engineering sectors, Solmax-GSE’s engineering products are best suited to critical applications such as some of the largest landfills and heap leach pads in fragile ecosystems. Drawing on its unique innovation drive dating back to 1972, Solmax-GSE pursues its long history of creating value for people and nature, firmly refusing to make any compromise on quality and reliability.