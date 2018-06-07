Stormwater Senior Project Manager

Are you ready to make a real impact on the environment and your career? If so, Apex Companies has a career opportunity for you! Apex is seeking a top-notch seller-doer to manage and grow our stormwater group and business in the Los Angeles area. This group includes a mix of field crews, project managers, and administrative staff. The ideal candidate will mentor and guide junior staff in stormwater projects including BMP inspection and repair, erosion and sediment control, industrial stormwater BMPs, and manage a diverse portfolio of stormwater projects. Our ideal candidate will have either a degree or an equivalent level of extensive field experience in stormwater management and compliance, who can lead and develop our team and efforts to grow our stormwater business. Working knowledge of California construction, industrial, and municipal stormwater permits is required and current certifications such as the QSP/QSD and/or QISP certifications are a plus!

We’re ready to get this key position filled, so if this is you, submit your resume now for consideration. If you’re ready to grow, let us know! For more information, please contact Beth Cooper at beth.cooper@apexcos.com or call (407) 734-0922.

