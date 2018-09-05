Bridgestone Issues Voluntary Noncompliance Recall for Certain Commercial Truck Tires

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (September 5, 2018) – Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations and Bridgestone Canada (Bridgestone) collectively are issuing a voluntary noncompliance recall of approximately 2,700 certain all position, wide base radial commercial truck tires in size 425/65R22.5. The recall includes the following tires:

Firestone FS818 tires in size 425/65R22.5 with Department of Transportation (DOT) date codes 2318 and 2418;

in size 425/65R22.5 with Department of Transportation (DOT) date codes 2318 and 2418; Bridgestone M854 tires in size 425/65R22.5 with DOT date codes 2418 and 2518;

Bridgestone M860A tires in size 425/65R22.5 with DOT date code 2518;

in size 425/65R22.5 with DOT date code 2518; Bridgestone M864 tires in size 425/65R22.5 with DOT date codes 2318 and 2418.

All tires covered under this recall were manufactured on specific dates between June 10, 2018 and June 30, 2018, and sold in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Firestone FS818, Bridgestone M854, Bridgestone M860A and Bridgestone M864 commercial truck tires manufactured outside the affected production range meet regulatory requirements and are not part of the recall.

The affected tires may not comply with a specific endurance test requirement as prescribed under the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards and similar applicable laws and regulations in Canada and Mexico. In affected tires, there may be a risk of exposure of steel body cords in the sidewall to the environment, which could lead to deterioration of the cords in that area. If a rapid air loss occurs due to that condition while the vehicle is operating, there may be an increased risk of a crash. This is a voluntary noncompliance recall and there are no known accidents or injuries.

Bridgestone is notifying regulatory agencies in affected regions in accordance with local laws. Bridgestone also is notifying potentially affected commercial original equipment manufacturers, national account fleets, authorized dealers, company-owned stores and end-user customers to recover and replace any tires that are included in the recall. Bridgestone will replace all eligible recalled tires with a comparable Bridgestone or Firestone all position, wide base radial commercial truck tire in size 425/65R22.5 manufactured outside the affected production range, or with a suitable replacement tire. These tires will be replaced at no charge to customers.

Consistent with the company’s longstanding commitment to safety, customer satisfaction and service, owners of tires subject to this recall are urged to contact their authorized Bridgestone tire dealer or company-owned service center to arrange verification and replacement.

To find an authorized Bridgestone dealer, visit the Bridgestone commercial tire website: https://commercial.bridgestone.com/en-us/index. Customers in the U.S. and Mexico with questions about the voluntary noncompliance recall may contact Bridgestone Technical Service at 1-800-847-3272. Customers in Canada may call Bridgestone Canada Technical Service at 1-800-267-1318; select option 7.