Call for Media to Register for Environmental Conference

WASTECON in Nashville to Attract Hundreds of Waste & Recycling Leaders

The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), invites environmental media to participate in WASTECON, SWANA’s largest conference helping solid waste leaders plan a sustainable future for their communities, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee from August 20-23, 2018. Members of the press receive exclusive access to the conference and activities free of charge.

Conference programming for this event will focus on relevant solid waste, recycling, and environmental topics pertaining to landfill diversion, food waste and composting, plastics and marine litter, recycling contamination, and more.

Keynote presentations will feature industry giants like Ron Mittelstaedt, CEO of Waste Connections, who will explain how Waste Connections is responding to industry challenges and discuss the future of solid waste and recycling.

Co-located with WASTECON, the inaugural Materials Recovery Facility Summit, a joint event hosted by SWANA and the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, will offer a first-of-its-kind forum for recycling stakeholders to address challenges and opportunities in the wake of China’s waste import restrictions.

Media registrations include entry to industry-leading technical sessions and panels, social events, and the exhibit hall, as well as access to hundreds of waste and recycling professionals, policy-makers, and environmental influencers from across North America.

WASTECON media registration is open to editors, reporters, and freelance journalists with valid press credentials; bloggers will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

To learn more about WASTECON, visit WASTECON.org.

To register for WASTECON as a member of the press, please email Sara Swanson.