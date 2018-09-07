CALL FOR PAPERS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS

Solid Waste Association of North America’s 48th Annual Western Regional Symposium and Trade Show – April 8 to 11, 2019

Navigating Global Conditions

ABSTRACT SUBMISSION DUE: NOVEMBER 16, 2018

This is your chance to present your latest project, research, or case study at the premier event for solid waste professionals on the west coast. Or forward to another Solid Waste professional who has an interesting project, research, or case study that they might want to present!!! The abstract or panel discussion proposal should be 500 words or less. Suggested topics include, but are not limited to:

China’s Recycling Policies

CA Regulations on Greenwaste and Composting

Regional Landfill Development

Recycling Commodity Fatigue and Industry Changes

Landfill Gas Recovery

Waste Reduction and Reuse

Climate Action Issues

Cap and Trade

Legislative Issues

Sustainable Operations

Transfer Station Design and Operations

Health and Safety

Public Relations

CNG Fuels and Reducing Transportation Costs

Waste Conversion

Special Wastes – Lithium Battery fires at MRFs

Electronic Recycling

Collections

Solar Energy

Submit Your Abstract and Biographical Sketch Today to Brian Klatt at trashengr@gmail.com

Please contact Brian Klatt at 661.428.1012 or trashengr@gmail.com with questions