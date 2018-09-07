CALL FOR PAPERS AND PANEL DISCUSSIONS
Solid Waste Association of North America’s 48th Annual Western Regional Symposium and Trade Show – April 8 to 11, 2019
Navigating Global Conditions
ABSTRACT SUBMISSION DUE: NOVEMBER 16, 2018
This is your chance to present your latest project, research, or case study at the premier event for solid waste professionals on the west coast. Or forward to another Solid Waste professional who has an interesting project, research, or case study that they might want to present!!! The abstract or panel discussion proposal should be 500 words or less. Suggested topics include, but are not limited to:
- China’s Recycling Policies
- CA Regulations on Greenwaste and Composting
- Regional Landfill Development
- Recycling Commodity Fatigue and Industry Changes
- Landfill Gas Recovery
- Waste Reduction and Reuse
- Climate Action Issues
- Cap and Trade
- Legislative Issues
- Sustainable Operations
- Transfer Station Design and Operations
- Health and Safety
- Public Relations
- CNG Fuels and Reducing Transportation Costs
- Waste Conversion
- Special Wastes – Lithium Battery fires at MRFs
- Electronic Recycling
- Collections
- Solar Energy
Submit Your Abstract and Biographical Sketch Today to Brian Klatt at trashengr@gmail.com
Please contact Brian Klatt at 661.428.1012 or trashengr@gmail.com with questions