It Seems Like Everybody’s Talking About It Now

It’s been nearly a year since China announced to the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it would be imposing new standards on the waste being imported to its shores. In those initial moments, we began to guess at the impact this would have on the waste and recycling industries. We went from “Maybe we could talk and negotiate with China and convince them to accept less severe restrictions” to nightmare scenarios of “tons upon tons of recycling piling up on our shores with millions of dollars being lost.”

Now that the China Waste Ban is in full effect, not only can those of us who are in waste management see the impact and its spreading waves, but word is reaching the regular layperson not well-versed in the business of recycling.

What effects are being felt? HBO’s VICE News Tonight recently aired a report titled, “America Doesn’t Know Where to Send its Recyclables Anymore.”

National Sword is going to be one of the keynote topics at this year’s WasteCon 2018 being held in Nashville, TN. Go, and be part of the discussion.