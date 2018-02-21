Turning Plastic into Lumber

For most of my adult working life, I’ve faced deadlines. I’ve had to make them as a reporter, as a writer, and as an editor. They’ve become such an integral part of my existence and I’ve been able to meet them time and again so that I don’t feel any sense of dread. I do feel an urgency and confidence that I’ll make each deadline.

I guess that’s the result of a lifetime of facing them.

I do dread one upcoming deadline. It’s that of Thursday, March 1, 2018. That’s when China’s Waste Ban and its 0.5% contamination standard take effect.

The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) has established a new Recycling Task Force to provide guidance to members, industry stakeholders, state/provincial and local governments, and elected officials concerning the challenges facing recycling programs in the US and Canada.

Kim Braun will serve on the Task Force. She’s the environmental programs and operations manager for Culver City, CA. She says, “SWANA’s Recycling Task Force will reduce dependency on minimal end markets by creating strategies, developing infrastructures, and marketing SWANA’s commitment to sustainable recycling programs in North America. Although we may feel some pressure now, the future holds so much opportunity—jobs, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, invention of the newest technologies, and the creation of new sustainable markets, all of which the Recycling Task Force will support.”

It is in that spirit that I offer my two cents for the week and bring to your attention a process that has recently come to my attention. American Cierra’s Plastic Lumber Manufacturing Equipment and Systems makes plastic lumber and other products via the manual extrusion from recycled and other waste plastics. The process creates a polymer that is molded into different types of products.

Check it out…

That dark gloomy shadow that is the China Waste Ban is shrinking little by little.